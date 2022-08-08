After rumors of romance, Alanis Guillen reappears with friend

Alanis Guilleninterpreter of Juma in the second version of “Pantanal”, reappeared this Sunday (8) with Poli Pierrati. Recently, the two were spotted together and raised rumors of a possible romance. The actress, on the other hand, responded to the comments and pointed out that they are ‘friends’.

READ MORE:

It is worth mentioning that Alanis Guillen has already revealed that he considers himself a person of fluid sexuality. In an interview with Globo, the actress said that she “relates with people”. “Our desires are ours and not to serve anything or anyone. But I understand how outrageous it is to be a free woman, who expresses herself and who has for her“, he declared.

With this, the public has already created the theory that the actress was in a relationship with Poli Pierrati. The two were laughing and walking hand in hand through the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, last Sunday (31).

In contact with Quem magazine, she referred to Poli Pierrati just like ‘my friend’ and didn’t bother to explain further.

But now the two reappeared together, in the “Especial 81 anos Caetano Veloso“, in Rio de Janeiro, and reignited the rumors.

READ MORE:

Alanis Guillen and Jesuíta Barbosa?

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that the protagonist of “Pantanal” wins a partner without dating.

At the beginning of the novel, there were many rumors that Alanis was in a relationship with Jesuit Barbosainterpreter of Jove, her romantic partner in “Pantanal”. However, the two just confirmed that they had a special relationship, without any kind of label.

The actor is currently with the photographer Fábio Audi, with whom he had a relationship in the past. They were recently clicked together on a beach in Rio de Janeiro.

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. It has lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!