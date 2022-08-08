After talking about son, Bacchi counters ex: “Justice says otherwise”

It didn’t take long for Karina Bacchi to respond to Amaury Nunes’ video about her five-year-old son, Enrico, on Monday morning (8/8). Without giving further explanation, Bacchi stated that the ex’s words do not explain the real reasons for what is happening. In addition, the actress gave evidence of a legal dispute between the two over the boy.

“Words seem beautiful, but everything has a reason, it is not for nothing that Justice says otherwise. May God have mercy and give you grace to be more true to your next family.” The comment was apparently deleted minutes after posting. However, the column kept the record, which can be seen in the gallery below.

Enrico is the biological son of Karina Bacchi, who underwent in vitro fertilization, with Amaury Nunes as his foster father. The two split at the beginning of the year. The column found that the termination came from the businessman on account of Bacchi’s alleged religious fanaticism.

Friends of the couple even reported at the time of the end that the actress gets to read the Bible for 12 hours every day, in addition to having moved away from friends who were not Christians. According to sources in the column, Karina would have refused to go to an event that would have the singer Thiaguinho as one of the attractions.

