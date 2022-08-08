After testing negative for Covid for the second time, Biden will come out of isolation, says White House doctor | World

After his negative test, Biden will return to public engagements and travel, said Dr. Kevin O’Connor. The president traveled to his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday morning.

  • Biden tests for Covid-19 again, gets negative result

“I’m feeling great,” Biden, 79, told reporters outside the White House as he left for Rehoboth Beach.

Biden came out of isolation at the White House on July 27, after testing positive for Covid-19 for the first time on July 21. He tested positive again on July 30, in what O’Connor described as a relapse seen in a small percentage of people taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

Being negative again will allow Biden to go ahead with a planned trip to Kentucky on Monday and participate in project signings at the White House next week to celebrate a string of recent legislative victories over semiconductor manufacturing and veteran health.

Biden suffered mild symptoms, including body aches and cough, during his initial struggle with Covid-19. The president is vaccinated against the disease.

