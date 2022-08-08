Almería makes new proposal, and Léo Baptistão may leave Santos | saints

Santos received a proposal from Almería, from Spain, for striker Léo Baptistão. While he does not hit the hammer on his future, the player did not travel with the delegation of Peixe to the game against Coritiba, this Monday, at 20h (GMT), at Couto Pereira, for the Brasileirão.

This is the second proposal from Almería, a team that recently signed defender Kaiky, for Léo Baptistão. Peixe had refused the first offer, but the Spaniards have increased the values ​​and are closer to hiring the striker, who is also considering the possibility of returning to Europe. Therefore, he asked not to travel to Curitiba.

Santos understands that Léo Baptistão is important for the squad commanded by coach Lisca, but does not rule out negotiating him. At 29, the player has a contract with the club only until June next year, which also favors a possible negotiation.

1 of 2 Léo Baptistão during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Léo Baptistão during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

What also matters for Léo Baptistão to go to Almería is the player’s previous spell in Spain. He played in the country from 2008 to 2019, when he went to China, before transferring to Santos.

At Vila Belmiro, the striker played 38 games, scored seven goals and provided three assists.

Watch Léo Baptistão’s goal for Santos

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Click here and learn all about Santos

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!