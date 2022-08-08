Americanas will expand social project to train 5,000 women in IT

Americanas SA, formed after the merger between Americanas and B2W Digital (a merger between Submarino, Shoptime and Sou Barato), launched the first 2021 Annual Report of company. This survey, in addition to presenting results from the different departments of the company, discloses its environmental and social strategy.

Read more: Free courses: Americanas, Samsung and other companies offer training

And not only that, but also governance (ESG) and its socio-environmental goals. Existing social projects will also be expanded. Is it interesting to you? Stick around to understand.

Commitment to the future

In the social area, the company joined the Movement for Racial Equity (MOVER), whose main goal is to train blacks to be in at least 10,000 leadership positions by 2030. For the same year, the company intends to occupy 50% of leadership positions in technology with women.

Through the One Million Opportunity (1MiO) project, they intend to hire more than 7,000 young people in vulnerable situations. In addition, the company wants to expand existing projects, such as Americanas na Favela, which professionally trains more than one million residents of seven communities in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

When it comes to education, Americanas SA contributes to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to combat truancy and promote menstrual dignity for students in vulnerable situations.

Incentive to technology

The Annual Report also sets goals to generate thousands of opportunities by stimulating education in technology. One of the proposed programs is the training of at least 5,000 women in technology across the country. However, there is still no further information on how this will be done.

In addition, the company defined five of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which relate to the proposed goals and its ESG strategy, namely: