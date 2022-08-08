Ana Hickmann suffers serious domestic accident and glass explodes in her

Ana Hickmann suffers serious domestic accident and gigantic glass explodes

the presenter Ana Hickmannthis Sunday (07), used his social networks to talk about the danger he went through in his own house.

In her Instagram stories, the former model said that she had a domestic accident, when she had just taken a shower and was leaving the shower, the door burst on top of her.

“I’ve had a release now, I swear. I was getting out of the shower and the door of my shower, when I closed it, it burst on top of me”, said the presenter.

She reported that it was one of the scariest moments she’s ever had in her life: “I swear, it was the scariest scene I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Despite the scare, Ana Hickmann did not suffer serious injuries: “The way it broke, the way it left, it was supposed to have cut my entire body. The only thing I got was a deep but small cut here on my hand.”

Generally, the reason for the shower door to burst has to do with the very high temperature of the water at the time of the shower, which makes the glass expand, and if it is too fixed, there will be no space, causing it to burst.

Ana in the Amazon

The presenter took a trip to the Amazon, along with her husband Alexandre Corrêa and their son, Alezinho, and immersed themselves in nature, enjoying the fauna and flora.

According to Ana Hickmann, the purpose of the tour was to disconnect from the virtual world and connect with the environment. Her son loves animals and even posed for a picture holding an alligator.

“I love being in contact with nature and animals, so I have several species in my house. And my son is the same in that aspect”, commented the presenter.