Ana Maria Braga interrupts normal programming of her program to defend the letter for democracy (video)

247 – This Monday morning (8), Ana Maria Braga gave a message to the public on “Mais Você” (TV Globo) and came out in defense of the letter for democracy, a manifesto in defense of the democratic rule of law that will be presented next Thursday at an event at the Pátio das Arcadas do Largo de São Francisco, in São Paulo.

“This letter already has almost one million signatures and was written by people from all sectors of Brazilian society, entities representing different sectors. We are represented very much”, began Ana Maria according to a report published on the Splash portal.

“We don’t think exactly alike, thank God. Everyone has the right to think and want the way they want. We think differently, yes, on many issues, but this is the basis of democracy, it’s called democracy. this way we go forward, advance and have a country called Brazil”, he continued.

The presenter continued, addressing this year’s elections and respect for voting: “Thinking differently doesn’t make anyone’s enemy. We need to know how to listen, even to disagree, even to understand, as long as the other listens too. In a democracy, we you need to ensure that everyone is heard, and what does that represent? The vote, that the vote is respected. The vote is yours. This year is the year of that, as it has been since Brazil’s redemocratization”, he added.

“I think this is a very important message and that we have to think about it for a happier Brazil, with more freedom and democracy. That’s what democracy gives us, freedom,” he concluded.

