Analysis: América-MG conquers unprecedented series of victories and starts to dream bigger in the Brazilian | america-mg

The score at Alfredo Jaconi may even have been thin. But the 1-0 against Juventude, this Saturday, takes an immeasurable weight off the back of América-MG to fight relegation. Now, with 27 points, Coelho has climbed four positions and is aiming for higher flights in the Brazilian Championship.

Far beyond mathematics, the victory in this 21st round of the Brasileirão also has an importance in the emotional sphere of the team. For the first time in the season, Coelho managed to start a streak of three straight wins – a sign that the team seems to have come into its own.

There are several factors that make the team evolve, of course. But it is no exaggeration to say that the arrival of Martín Benítez is one of them. In two games, the main reinforcement in the middle of the season has proved to be a fundamental piece for América-MG

If before the América-MG fan suffered with the creation of plays, especially after the absence of Alê (injured), now he is calmer. Against Juventude, the Argentinian started among the holders and showed that he has the potential to be the brains of the team. The midfielder brought quality and tranquility to decision-making.

To remain at the top of the table with tranquility, Coelho will need to count on his reinforcements, as well as Benítez, also in other sectors. In attack, expectations are high for the striker’s announcement Gonzalo Mastriani, which will arrive with the rhythm of the game. The Uruguayan, who is at Barcelona-SC, has played in the Ecuadorian championship.

Just as important as reinforcements is working time. It is clear the difference that a full week of training brings to the Rabbit. With a small cast, having to split between several competitions brought América-MG a double loss.

In addition to injuries, which generate a loss in the squad, the tight schedule reduces the technical quality of a worn-out team. Play more, travel more, make more mistakes. In addition to his breath, his physical ability, Coelho also showed more quality with the ball at his feet, in the match against Juventude.

Now, Vagner Mancini’s team has another full week to prepare for their next challenge. The next game is only next Saturday at (4:30 pm), against Santos, at Independência. The match will be a direct confrontation by climbing in the table.