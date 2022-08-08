Analysis: Palmeiras extends leadership in Brasileirão and gains strength for decision in Libertadores | palm trees

Palmeiras beat Goiás 3-0, last Sunday, at Allianz Parque, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. The result left Verdão with a six-point advantage over vice-leader Corinthians before the decision for the quarter-finals of Libertadores and a series of direct confrontations in the national competition.

Even without five starters – three suspended and two spared (Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa, who entered in the second half) – Palmeiras won with ease and learned important lessons, especially in the first half against Goiás.

The first one is something that Abel Ferreira always insists on: effectiveness. Verdão creates a lot, but cannot translate dominance into an advantage on the scoreboard in more peaceful victories.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Best moments: Palmeiras 3 x 0 Goiás, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão 2022

Wesley missed a goal that, against Atlético-MG, for example, a decisive game, can cost dearly, deciding a classification. On the other hand, the persistence in the goal scored by Mayke is a mark that Palmeiras carries under the command of the Portuguese coach.

The foul on Rafael Navarro in midfield was ignored in the face of the chance of a withering counterattack. And it was, with Dudu starting and assisting a kick from the right-back at the angle.

1 of 2 Abel Ferreira in Palmeiras vs Goiás — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Abel Ferreira in Palmeiras vs Goiás — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Other factors strengthen Palmeiras on the eve of entering a journey of decisive games: the recovery of important players in a season of only five defeats in more than 50 games.

Raphael Veiga, who scored again from the penalty spot after three wrong kicks, and Rony, who had been the team’s top scorer and symbol of the phase experienced by Verdão in 2022. Even Atuesta, a Colombian midfielder hired earlier this year, showed signs that he can be important: he scored the first goal with the Palmeiras shirt and showed relief.

2 of 2 Raphael Veiga celebrates Palmeiras’ goal against Goiás — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Raphael Veiga celebrates Palmeiras’ goal against Goiás — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Talent does not win alone, but when added to effort, it enhances the chances of triumph. And Palmeiras has used the right ingredients for the recipe for success.

Now, Verdão will have a sequence of four decisive games for the season. The first of them will be on Wednesday, against Atlético-MG, for Libertadores. Verdão’s campaign in the competition is undeniable: eight wins and one draw, with 35 goals scored and only one conceded. A simple victory, after a 2-2 draw in Belo Horizonte, gives the São Paulo team the spot.

But we are talking about a tournament with a knockout phase, which is not enough just to be the best team, it also needs to be the most decisive.

And Palmeiras’ decision-making power also involves not suffering. Of course, epic comebacks and the reversal of results that seemed lost feed the fan’s ego, but winning with tranquility and proving to be a team with control of the situation is synonymous with peace.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

With a six-point lead in the lead of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras enters more relaxed for the three straight games against their main opponents for the title, at least at this point in the championship.

“Result came at a very good time”, evaluates Leandro Bocca | The Voice of Palmeiras

Against Corinthians (away from home), Flamengo (at home) and Fluminense (away from home), Palmeiras can forward the Brazilian title and gain breath for the Libertadores da América dispute.

Palmeiras has greater control in the Brasileirão, a tournament that rewards the champion who was most consistent over 38 rounds. Despite having the best campaign in Libertadores, the knockout stage doesn’t allow for a bad day. You have to make fewer mistakes and, more than that, always be competitive.

And that’s what Verdão most proves to be so far in 2022.

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧