Analysis: Vitória takes a risk with a rebar, but counts on efficiency and coolness to stay alive in Serie C | victory

Vitória took a crucial step in the fight for classification for the second phase of Series C. With a painful but efficient performance, Rubro-Negro beat leader Mirassol in São Paulo (something that no team had achieved until then) and stuck to the platoon that advances from stage to competition. A grandiose result that left a “taste” of G-8, a position that the Bahian team would have maintained if it had not conceded a goal.

Vitória’s phase is so good that João Burse’s two new features in the game made the bet worth it in the first half. Rafinha, back in the team after recovering from injury, scored once again (seventh in Serie C); and Gabriel Honório, substitute for the suspended Eduardo, was responsible for the origin of Tréllez’s goal.

But the advantage of two goals that Vitória conquered in the first half is still very surprising. Mirassol applied pressure, hit the post and forced Dalton to perform at least three miracles. The hosts dominated possession of the ball and easily broke the lines and reached the red-black area, always exploiting the speed of their players on the sides of the field.

1 of 1 Vitória players against Mirassol — Photo: Marcos Freitas/Ag. Mirasol Vitória players against Mirassol — Photo: Marcos Freitas/Ag. Mirasol

Mirassol did not, however, count on the coldness and efficiency of the visiting team. At the same time that he showed boldness in attacking with many players, the leader of Serie C left spaces and saw Rubro-Negro be surgical in the counterattacks. That’s how Vitória opened the scoring, but the referee ruled out Rafinha’s goal. Even so, the Bahian team kept its head in place to, soon after, score with Tréllez taking advantage of a rebound in Honório’s kick.

Ten minutes later, Vitória hit another counterattack and extended with Rafinha receiving a sugary pass from Luidy. It was a 2-0 for Rubro-Negro against a Mirassol who hammered and couldn’t score.

What changed for the second half was that Vitória took over for good and gave up playing to hold the result. As in the first half, Mirassol put pressure on the red-black team, which no longer had the counterattack as a weapon. A dangerous situation that soon became even more tense with Mingotti’s goal in the 14th minute, taking advantage of the aerial ball.

From Mirassol’s goal, João Burse retreated even further from Vitória to hold the result and, consequently, made the opponent’s pressure increase. In addition to moving Léo Gomes to play further back, in a line of five, the coach made a flank double on the right with Iury’s entry, and the team lost ball retention capacity with few sharp players ahead.

Not by chance, Vitória suffered until the final minutes, with a chance wasted by the opponent almost in the small area in the 48th minute of the second half.