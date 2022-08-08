Anita assumes shame of her boyfriend and less valued

Anitta, who has been conquering a great international career, surprised her fans in yet another artistic work. This time, the artist played a very sensual Catwoman in her new clip, Cat, released this Friday (5th). However, for her to be a “femme fatale” is easy, except when she is close to her boyfriend.

The singer confessed that, with all her boyfriends, she felt ashamed to mix work and personal life. Currently with Canadian producer Murda Beatz, it is no different, she took on shyness after acting with her beloved in the video No Más.

Anitta asks her friend to have sex in her place: “I’m dating”

The artist admitted that she has a very shy, shy side, which people think doesn’t exist, but she has a lot. According to her, she is ashamed to be herself in front of her boyfriend, mainly because it is very different in my personal life.

“When I face this character and have my boyfriend looking at it, it’s very strange for me. I was always ashamed. In the clip, even more having to look and interact with him, if you were watching from behind it would be different. I was dying of embarrassment, I always had”, confesses the artist.

Anitta finally talks about HIV and vents: “I don’t care”

“At Coachella I was also dying of embarrassment, I drank so I could face it. I have a very shy side that you can’t imagine. I wear this cape, but inside I’m very ashamed, deep inside, and only for those who deserve to see it”

Difference from working abroad

Anitta was announced as an attraction on the main stage of the 2022 VMAs. To Metrópoles, who participated in the Gata clip press conference, she replied that she feels a difference in the repercussion of her career outside Brazil in relation to her homeland.

“I don’t think I can say that, otherwise I would be unfair to my fans and those who support me a lot. However, there is, a large portion that certainly makes me feel a little more respect even with the country, you know? I think there are more yes, but I can’t generalize, because I have fans and great people who help me in my career. I can say it’s half, half, right?”, he compared.