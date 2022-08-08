‘Anthrax Island’: How Failed British Anti-Nazi Plan Devastated Scottish Island

Almudena de Cabo

From BBC News World

8 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Poster indicating anthrax contamination on Gruinard Island, which the British government bought for biological testing

A British government plan to fight the Nazi army with a biological weapon ended with a small island in northwest Scotland contaminated with anthrax and closed to the public for nearly five decades. The full scope of the operation is, to this day, a mystery.

The uninhabited island of Gruinard, which came to be known as “anthrax island” or “death island”, was declared safe in 1990, but life at this bird sanctuary, less than a mile off the Scottish coast, has never returned to normal. normal.

It all started at the end of 1941, in the middle of World War II. That year, faced with the threat of a possible German invasion and fears that the Nazis might have developed a biological bomb, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (1874-1965) ordered scientists at a confidential English facility called Porton Down to think of some weapon to throw against the Germans.

After a few months of research, the team at this military installation found a way to use a virulent strain of bacillus anthacis — also known as anthrax — against the Germans.

It was the birth of Operation Vegetarian.

According to Paul Fildes, then director of biology at the British Ministry of Defense’s secret laboratory, if the UK were to dump anthrax-contaminated feed and forage on Germany, the supply of meat and dairy products would be severely affected, and there would likely be a major outbreak. between the human population and a wave of panic.

Enthusiastic about the idea, in 1942 British military authorities were urgently trying to test the plan, but where? As? It was necessary to find a remote testing site that was uninhabited and isolated, but accessible.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Gruinard Island was chosen for the anthrax experiments aimed at creating a biological weapon against the German people.

The remote island of Gruinard, halfway between Gairloch and Ullapool, measuring just 2km², was quickly evaluated by the Ministry of Defense in 1942.

Finally, the authorities decided to buy the island for £500 from its owners, Molly Dunphie and her husband, Colonel Peter Dunphie, a close confidant of Churchill’s in those wartime days. So the beautiful and uninhabited island became a witness to the attempt to develop a weapon of mass destruction.

the experiment

What really happened on the island was a source of mystery and rumors until a video from the Ministry of Defense stopped being classified and showed more details of the experiment.

“They wanted to test the viability of anthrax as a weapon and test its effects,” Scottish historian Rory Scothorne told BBC News Mundo.

The Porton Down scientists packed up the anthrax bombs and headed north. Upon arriving there, they transported 80 sheep to the island, which were placed in individual boxes, in a row, to receive a toxic cloud of anthrax.

The chosen strain was so virulent that all the sheep died within 3 days.

“I saw a cloud running over the land and approaching the animals, in a line… it was anthrax,” said an eyewitness to the event in an interview done 20 years later by the BBC and now compiled for the documentary “The Mystery of Anthrax Island” (“The Mystery of Anthrax Island”) by John MacLaverty, for BBC Scotland, the BBC’s Scotland division.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Contact of anthrax with the airways often leads to death.

“In the experiment, they saw that anthrax was very effective against sheep, so (the experiment) was classified as successful. However, after testing, they decided that anthrax would not be an effective weapon against the human population,” says Scothorne. . The reason was grim: “While it could potentially be seen as an economic weapon, because it affects land and agriculture, there were more efficient biological weapons to be used against people.”

Anthrax is a lethal bacterium, especially if inhaled, and it results in death in almost all cases, even with medical treatment. “The bacteria form spores. If they are in the air and you breathe them in, they will enter your respiratory system, to the lung and the small seeds will form the bacteria, which will start to grow and cause death. It is quite lethal”, explains microbiologist Clare Taylor to the BBC documentary.

In addition, anthrax can remain in the soil for years. “Spurs can last 40 to 50 years, but under some conditions, they can remain viable even after 200 years,” Taylor continues.

Consequences

Scientists did not calculate, in 1942, the scope of exposing animals to anthrax on an island so close to the Scottish coast. After several tests, they found that most of the island’s soil was contaminated — and the contamination had reached the coasts of Scotland.

Six months after the experiment, between 30 and 50 sheep, seven cows, two horses and three cats died. Something the government tried to hide.

“They [o governo britânico] They sent agents to the north to analyze everything and paid compensation to the farmers, but they also had a cover story to cover what happened: they said that the compensation came from the Greek government, as if the anthrax had come from a Greek boat that passed through and infected the region, rather than saying it was an experiment by the British government,” says Scothorne. “That way, they evade responsibility for what happened.”

In 1944, access to the island was completely banned as it was government property. It was only 24 years after the experiment that posters began to warn of the presence of anthrax.

Gruinard Island, covered by a highly contagious strain, has become one of the most dangerous places on Earth and has been placed under strict quarantine.

Generations of Highland Scots grew up under the shadow of the forbidden island, reports the documentary.

No one knew exactly what had happened there, but everyone knew that the place had been used by the Ministry of Defense for some mysterious experiment and that they should not go near the “island of death”.

Everything remained hidden from public opinion for decades.

The story goes public

“People knew that the island was contaminated, but there was no talk about it in the press. There was a moment when the government was willing to decontaminate the island. It was in 1971 and an investigation came to the conclusion that it was too expensive to decontaminate the island. island, and there wasn’t enough pressure to do that,” explains Scothorne.

Everything changed in 1981, when a clandestine group called the Dark Harvest Commandos sent handfuls of contaminated soil collected in Gruinard to the Porton Down facility. The group claimed responsibility in a letter sent to newspapers, stating that it had 136 kg of earth ready to be sent to other targets.

Scientists analyzed the land and confirmed that it came from the Scottish island and was contaminated with anthrax.

The group’s demand was simple: they wanted Gruinard to be cleansed.

“They wanted to expose the British government for having infected Scottish mainland,” details Scothorne. “They exposed one of the biggest secrets in 20th century history. They exposed that the government had tested chemical weapons on Scottish land in a way that could have harmed people.”

To reinforce the seriousness of its intentions, the group sent a second package, this time to the Conservative Party congress in the city of Blackpool, north of Liverpool. This triggered national panic, and the story made its way into the international press. However, that second package had no contaminated soil, according to analysis.

“The group’s police pursuit never led to arrests, but shortly after the incidents the government sent scientists to the island to examine the possibility of restoring Gruinard to being inhabited by animals and humans,” explains the historian.

decontamination

Government scientists and Ministry of Defense officials had periodically visited the island to analyze the soil between 1943 and 1981, always with the same result. There was still a lethal amount of anthrax in the earth.

A Ministry analysis in the mid-1970s concluded that any cleanup operation would cost tens of millions of pounds and that it would be less costly to quarantine the island. However, after the Dark Harvest took action, it was discovered that technological advances would make it possible to clear the island at a lower price of £500,000, and the plan went ahead.

Credit, Average PA photo caption, Island spent decades under strict quarantine and was only decontaminated long after the tests

Gruinard’s soil was treated with a solution of salt water and the chemical compound formaldehyde. Soil samples were analyzed at Porton Down, until on 24 April 1990 the island was declared anthrax free by the Ministry of Defense.

However, the surprise came when the command of the Dark Harvest accused, in its final statement, that the analyzed land did not come from the island, but from the coast in front of the island.

Credit, Average PA photo caption, Warning poster being taken down from Gruinard; to this day the case is shrouded in mystery.

“To this day we don’t know whether the land came from the island or from the coast. The scientists who analyzed it said it coincided with that of the island, but it could also have been land from the coast,” says Scothorne. “We may or may not believe in the Dark Harvest. (…) We do not know to this day who the members of the Dark Harvest were, and the government has never analyzed the land from the coast, although the government itself knew that it was possible that the Scottish coast was contaminated.”

In an internal December 1981 memo, which was declassified in 1996, then Porton Down director Rex Watson wrote: “On at least one occasion a test (from 1942) was carried out when the wind direction was insurance limit, then it is possible that one or more clouds of anthrax have reached land from the coast”.

However, another Ministry of Defense document from May 1982 makes it clear that “it would be absurdly expensive to analyze the entire area that could be infected”.

The island’s now barren history is for many a permanent reminder of all the damage chemical and biological warfare can wreak.