‘Anthrax Island’: How Failed British Anti-Nazi Plan Devastated Scottish Island

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on ‘Anthrax Island’: How Failed British Anti-Nazi Plan Devastated Scottish Island 1 Views

  • Almudena de Cabo
  • From BBC News World

Poster indicating anthrax contamination on Gruinard Island, which the British government bought for biological testing

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Poster indicating anthrax contamination on Gruinard Island, which the British government bought for biological testing

A British government plan to fight the Nazi army with a biological weapon ended with a small island in northwest Scotland contaminated with anthrax and closed to the public for nearly five decades. The full scope of the operation is, to this day, a mystery.

The uninhabited island of Gruinard, which came to be known as “anthrax island” or “death island”, was declared safe in 1990, but life at this bird sanctuary, less than a mile off the Scottish coast, has never returned to normal. normal.

It all started at the end of 1941, in the middle of World War II. That year, faced with the threat of a possible German invasion and fears that the Nazis might have developed a biological bomb, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (1874-1965) ordered scientists at a confidential English facility called Porton Down to think of some weapon to throw against the Germans.

After a few months of research, the team at this military installation found a way to use a virulent strain of bacillus anthacis — also known as anthrax — against the Germans.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Next to the PT, the new leadership of the Pros revokes Pablo Marçal’s candidacy for the presidency | Elections 2022

After court decisions, the new direction of the Pros decided to withdraw the presidential candidacy …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved