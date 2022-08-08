Antônio Fagundes takes revenge on Globo and throws millions in the trash

The renowned actor left the streaming cast to dedicate himself to filming a movie in November

After his troubled departure from Globe in 2020, Antonio Fagundes came to accept proposals to return to the air and even closed with a new rival of the carioca broadcaster, but one of the projects went down the drain.

According to the journalist Patrícia Kogut, columnist for Jornal O Globo, Antônio Fagundes left the cast of the TV series ‘Segundas Intenções’, on HBO Max.

The veteran had accepted the streaming proposal in March this year, but due to the postponement of production and the uncertainty as to whether the project will actually air, Fagundes chose to prioritize his film career.

In November, the actor will participate in the filming of the feature ‘God is still Brazilian’, by Cacá Diegues. Production will take place in the northeast.

Antonio Fagundes had signed a generous contract to join the star-studded cast of HBO Max, which currently includes Camila Pitanga, Alice Wegmann and other ex-Globals. However, the heartthrob opted for more accurate projects, as the channel is experiencing an internal crisis.

“Our love is old”, Antônio Fagundes declares himself to be famous, kisses hands and confirms: “Pleasure to share” “Your body”, Antônio Fagundes, living a discreet relationship, confirms intimacy: “Pleasure has no pain” Susana Vieira and Antônio Fagundes have a shack exposed behind the scenes at Globo and debauchery comes to light

The firepower of streaming ended up ending a few months ago with the merger between Warner (owner of HBO Max) and Discovery. Faced with the negotiation, several dramaturgy projects, especially with regard to Latin America, were left with an indefinite future.

ANTÔNIO FAGUNDES REFUSED PAPER IN PANTANAL

For those who don’t remember, Antônio Fagundes was one of the first veterans to lose their fixed contract with Globo. After After the bad repercussion of the actor’s dismissal, the broadcaster still offered him a contract per work for him to participate in the soap opera Pantanal, but Fagundes did not accept.

In an interview with TV News, the actor also said that he considered the proposal indecent and that Globo’s new business model does not interest him.

“For starters, they no longer wanted to respect the agreement that I could only record three days a week. [que permitia a Fagundes conciliar TV e teatro]. A 44-year-old pact with TV Globo was broken in this proposal, so I didn’t accept it. The new model doesn’t interest me,” he said at the time.