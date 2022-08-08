Arrest of Rogério Andrade: PF seized R$20,300 in cash, 6 phones and 9 flash drives in the house where the bicheiro was staying | Rio de Janeiro

The Federal Police seized R$20,300 in cash, nine flash drives, six cell phones and a series of notes, on Thursday (4), at the house where the offenders Rogério Andrade and his son, Gustavo, were staying in the region. Mountain range of Rio de Janeiro.

Gustavo de Andrade was arrested on the spot. Rogério was arrested hours later, both with warrants issued by the 1st Specialized Criminal Court, of the Court of Justice of Rio.

Rogério Andrade and his son had been wanted since May when the Caligula operation was launched. Rogério had his arrest warrant suspended, on August 1, by a warrant from Minister Nunes Marques, of the Federal Supreme Court.

Even during the period when he was wanted, Rogério and Gustavo Andrade managed to return to Brazil on chartered flights. There were three different planes between Costa Rica and Rio. The Federal Police wants to find out how this protection network was set up around criminals.

It caught the attention of the police that most of the money was with the retired military police officer Nathanael da Silva Macedo, pointed out by investigators as Rogério Andrade’s security guard.

In the room intended for Nathanael, federal police found R$11,800.

When the police arrived at the property, they found Rogério Andrade and his wife there; Gustavo and his girlfriend, in addition to Nathanael and Helinho Luiz de Melo, appointed as the offender’s bodyguards.

While going through the house, the police found the materials seized in different rooms. In Gustavo de Andrade’s room, investigators found an iPad, in addition to R$3,700 in cash.

Of the six cell phones seized in the action, two were with Gustavo. No device with Rogério Andrade.

Two envelopes with a total of 33 documents were in Rogério’s room and were also seized.

Around the house, nine flash drives were found. All were sent for forensic examination. As well as notes on notebook sheets in pencil or pen at different points in the house.

Total cash seized: BRL 20,391:

BRL 4,750.00 found in Gustavo de Andrade’s room

found in Gustavo de Andrade’s room BRL 3,791.00 found in Rogério Andrade’s room

found in Rogério Andrade’s room BRL 11,850.00 found in security guard Nathanael Macedo’s room

House and rental car in the name of security

For the Federal Police, the search at Araras’ house, in Petrópolis, led to another discovery. Retired PM Nathanael was much more than a security guard for Rogério Andrade.

On June 23, Natanael rented the silver Jeep Compass that was in the house on Thursday (4) when the PF arrived. He was also responsible for renting the house where Rogério and his family were hiding.

During the searches, the police found several chips and notes with Nathanael, in addition to the lease agreement for the property, which, for the investigators, demonstrates that the role of the retired PM goes beyond that of a security guard or driver.

On him is the suspicion that he organized a parallel communication circuit of the gang in which they would use cell phones in the names of other people with linked email accounts and passwords.

In different parts of the house, the PF found notebooks or sheets with notes in pencil or pen.

A sheet was torn into six pieces at one point in the house. There were three papers that indicated payments to Civil Police stations. With this evidence, the Public Ministry asked for a new arrest warrant for Rogério Andrade.

The police also found notes dated July 27 and August 3 in which they talk about the functioning of the houses, which for the Federal Police is related to the activity of exploiting gambling.

Also called the attention of investigators, manuscripts for rent of other vehicles, which for the police would serve to cover up other fugitives.