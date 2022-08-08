Arrested for stabbing lawyer’s death admits the crime and says he doesn’t know the reason: ‘I wanted to ask his mother’s forgiveness’ | Rio de Janeiro

The man arrested for the death of lawyer Victor Stephen Pereira Coelho in downtown Rio, on July 23, admitted the crime when he was arrested this Sunday (7) in Rio. Wilson José Camara de Oliveira claimed not to know why he stabbed Victor (see in the video above).
“I killed, I don’t even know why I did it, you know (…) Whoever makes a mistake has to pay. It’s my time to pay and I’m going to pay (…) I wanted to ask his mother’s forgiveness”, he said.
RJ police arrest suspect of stabbing lawyer to death
Wilson was arrested this Sunday by police officers from the 5th BPM (Praça da Harmonia) – Photo: Reproduction / Personal Archive
Wilson José Câmara de Oliveira was arrested on Avenida Mem de Sá, in Lapa, in the center of Rio, shortly before 3 pm during patrolling by agents. He was taken to the Capital Homicide Police Station, in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone, which is investigating the case.
“The reason until today even I asked myself and I don’t know why. Because I’ve never done it. I have other processes like trafficking, robbery, but robbery, no”, he said in a video recorded inside the car.
In images obtained by TV Globo, Wilson appears showing a security guard the knife with which he would commit the crime (see below).
Suspect in killing lawyer in the Center shows knife shortly before the crime
Asked why he had a knife, he said he was “afraid of death”. “That was my defense,” he said.
Wilson also admitted that he took the victim’s cell phone, which he threw away in a nearby dumpster. He denied, however, that he went through his wallet, which was found empty.
Images show moment when lawyer is stabbed in downtown Rio
Security camera footage recorded the moment Victor is stabbed in the early hours of July 23.
The boy had left a party and was waiting at a point on the VLT, when the crime occurred.
The video shows the moment when the boy tries to run away from the criminal, ends up falling to the ground, but continues to be attacked.
Wilson José Câmara de Oliveira, 37, is suspected in the death of lawyer Victor Stephen Coelho, 27. — Photo: Disclosure