Ary Fontoura says that social media helped him overcome isolation during the pandemic

Ary Fontoura participated in Pipoca da Ivete this Sunday (06) and talked about how he started to become an influencer on Instagram

Ary Fontoura was one of the guests of “Pipoca da Ivete”which aired this Sunday (06) on TV Globo, and spoke with Ivete Sangalo about how the idea of ​​using social networks to communicate with the public came about during the acute phase of the covid-19 pandemic.

The 89-year-old veteran actorexplained that using the internet to post jokes and interactions with his followers on Instagram helped him through the hard period. “With the arrival of the pandemic, I was at home a little desolate. I said: ‘I’m going to be in isolation all this time, how will it be?’. I had an Instagram page that I had never touched. We decided to do it, I and Rodrigo, my advisor”, he began.

“I only wanted to open this page if I had the opportunity to communicate with people. We started with no intention of having a responsibility like we have now. People liked it, it was and is a happy page,” Ary said next.

light and stripped

Afterwards, Ivete filled the actor with praise and thanked him for bringing joy and entertainment to people. even in such a complicated period for the world. “Light and stripped. We appreciate it. That pandemic season was angry, but people like you managed to ease our heart”, said the presenter.

“[A internet] It continues to relieve me and relieve others,” concluded Ary, who is currently out of television projects, but remains a huge social media engagement success through its Instagram page.