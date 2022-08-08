Athletico proves the strength of the squad and “Felipão’s face” in a turn over Atlético-MG; analysis | athletico-pr

Athletico proved the strength of the squad by beating Atlético-MG, 3-2, at Mineirão, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

Coach Felipão kept the idea of ​​rotating the team before the marathon of decisive games in Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. And once again the Hurricane responded with power of reaction in a direct confrontation against an opponent who is at the top of the table and who is also alive in Libertadores.

More than that, Athletico shows that he has more and more the face of Felipão, whether in knockout or running points. It is clear that the Hurricane is far from being an unbeatable or impeccable team. That’s not the point. What is evident is the competitive strength of this Athletico with the coach. A team that doesn’t usually give up and that scores the winning goal on a counterattack in the 50th minute of the second half.

– This is good because our fans are seeing the dedication of these athletes, the will of these athletes. What Athletico has to show is that, an incredible will, and that will is overcoming great opponents, like the case today (Atlético-MG), the case of São Paulo – said Felipão, in a press conference.

Against Atlético-MG, the coach only kept goalkeeper Bento from the starting lineup that played against Estudiantes on Thursday. He left to use some pieces during the second half – Cuello, Pedro Henrique, Khellven and Canobbio came in, the latter two being decisive in the last move.

The first half of Hurricane was not the best. There were only four shots and only one with danger, in Vitinho’s bomb that the goalkeeper Everson palmed. On the other hand, the defense had a little more work to do with Atlético-MG’s attack and did not avoid Igor Rabello’s goal, in the 30th minute, with a header.

Athletico made no changes at halftime. Who came back different was forward Vitor Roque, who had been little used in the first half and needed less than a minute to change everything in the second half. He received in the attack, passed by Nathan Silva and sent a bomb in the angle, leaving everything even on the scoreboard.

Galo scored the second at eight, with Pavón, taking the leftovers in the area, but Athletico soon equalized again. Alex Santana, who played the second game for the Hurricane and the first as a starter, gave a beautiful deep pass for Orejuela to cross. Vitor Roque anticipated the defense and made it 2 to 2.

Felipão was adjusting Athletico throughout the second half. He placed Khellven with Canobbio on the right when Cuca bet on Keno and Ademir on the left. He noticed that Hulk was pulling one of the defenders out of the area and making room. With that, he put Pedro Henrique to leave a trio in the defense and give more freedom to the exit in a possible counterattack.

And he came in the 50th minute, at the limit of what the referee had indicated for stoppage time. After Atlético-MG’s corner, Alex Santana pulled on the left and turned the game to Khellven. The side entered the area, cleared the marker and played for Canobbio to declare the turn.

Felipão himself admitted at the end: Atlético-MG deserved even more the victory in front of the numbers – there were 20 submissions against eight from Hurricane, for example. But the result was left with the team that showed power of reaction when it was twice behind on the scoreboard and didn’t give up when seeing the chance to kill the game on a counterattack.

It is worth repeating: Athletico is far from impeccable or unsurpassed. It has many limits. But it has the face we are used to seeing from Felipão: a competitive team that achieves results.

Proof of this: Hurricane is in the G-4 of the Brasileirão and won both at the beginning of the return, even dealing with decisive clashes with Flamengo, in the Copa do Brasil, and Estudiantes, in the Libertadores.

1 of 1 Vitor Roque and Canobbio celebrate a goal for Athletico: decisive — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Vitor Roque and Canobbio celebrate a goal for Athletico: decisive – Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

