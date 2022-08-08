Atltico-MG X Athletico-PR – Superesportes

20

1 time Vitinho invades the area on the left in a counter-attack by Furaco, hits a high cross and Everson slaps the back line.

19

1 time Allan receives a pass from Nacho Fernndez on the left side, bets on a return and Athletico-PR’s mark intercepts the ball.

18

1 time Vargas did not reach a deep pass and Athletico-PR took possession.

17

1 time Orejuela is lying on the lawn after getting the worst in a dispute with Pavn. The Colombian defender must receive medical attention.

16

1 time Vitor Bueno takes a corner from the right into the area. Nacho Fernndez heads into the first post.

13

1 time In counterattack for Atltico-MG, Pedrinho crosses to the center of the area, where Eduardo Sasha was. But the markup cuts midway.

12

1 time Pedrinho starts play in midfield, Eduardo Sasha kicks in and Guga kicks for Bento’s defense.

11

1 time Dod calls the table with Pavn on the left and the pair tries to get past Athletico-PR.

10

1 time Eduardo Sasha fixes through the high cross, Vargas receives in the area, fixes his right leg and kicks for Bento’s defense in the center of the target.

9

1 time Vitor Bueno finds space at the end, lifts up in the Atltico-MG area and Guga alleviates the danger.

8

1 time Submissions: Atltico-MG 1×2 Athletico-PR.

7

1 time After a wrong shot by Nacho Fernndez, Pedrinho (ATH) receives a pass from Vitor Bueno, bets on a cross kick and Nathan Silva blocks it halfway.

6

1 time The club from Paraná takes the lead in these first moves and is testing the goalkeeper Everson.

5

1 time Rmulo drives the ball into the area, but Nacho Fernndez works hard to score and disarms the opposing striker.

3

1 time Erick tries a long-range shot and goalkeeper Everson saves.

two

1 time Vitor Bueno takes the free-kick into the area to the second post and Dod alleviates the danger from the Atltico-MG side.

1

1 time Allan loses play and calls for a foul in the defensive field. Vitor Bueno positions himself to charge the infraction.

0

1 time Start the game in Mineiro!

0

1 time Players are positioning themselves on Mineiro’s lawn. In moments, the ball rolls for the Brazilian Championship.

0

1 time ATHLETICO-PR: Bento; Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Nico Hernndez and Pedrinho; Erick, Alex Santana and Vitor Bueno; Vitor Roque, Rmulo and Vitinho.

0

1 time ATLTICO-MG: Everson; Guga, Igor Rabello, Nathan Silva and Dod; Allan, Nacho Fernndez and Pedrinho; Eduardo Vargas, Eduardo Sasha and Pavn.

0

1 time Lineups defined by coaches Cuca (Atltico-MG) and Luiz Felipe Scolari (Athletico-PR).

0

1 time Athletico-PR 5 placed in the Brazilian Championship with 34 points, while Atltico-MG 7 placed with 32 points.

0

1 time By having key clashes in the middle of the week for the Libertadores of America, the two teams come to the duel with alternative scales.