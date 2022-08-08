Average price of a liter sold to distributors receives a reduction

The increase in the value of fuels, as is the case, for example, of gasoline, oil and also diesel, is something that many people could perceive. This is an issue that has been on the rise for months and has even motivated the creation of new social benefits through the Benefits PEC.

This is the case, for example, of BEm-Caminhoneiro and BEm-Taxista. However, now a novelty can cheer up the country’s drivers: fuel is cheaper from today. But what will be the final price of fuel at the pumps that consumers will soon be able to count on? See more below.

Fuel gets cheaper

Firstly, the announcement was made by the state-owned Petrobras on August 4th and will take effect from Friday, August 5th.

According to the information available so far, it is known that Petrobras will have a reduction in its share with regard to the final price of the fuel that is purchased by the consumer. In this way, the installment will be reduced by a few cents, which will go from R$5.05 to R$4.87. This is an average. However, it should be noted that not all classes of fuel will be able to count on the possibility of being cheaper as of today.

This is because the reduction that Petrobras announced includes only the price of diesel. In this way, the institution was responsible for informing that the amount that will be charged for diesel at the time of transfer to refineries and distributors will have an expected reduction of 3.57%.

This reduction refers to the final price per liter of pump fuel. It is important to remember that the composition of the diesel that gas stations can sell is taken into account. Thus, the mixture is 10% biodiesel and 90% diesel.

What will the value be?

It is worth remembering that diesel has seen a reduction in the value transferred to refineries for more than a year. Therefore, the last time there was a reduction was in May 2021. The month represented a drop in the amount, which went from R$ 2.76 to R$ 2.71.

After that moment, diesel entered a price escalation, whose value was on a constant high since the month of July last year. This year, starting in June, it settled at R$ 5.61.

However, now, after Petrobras’ announcement, the new average value per liter of diesel that will be charged to refineries is already known. In this way, it will fall by R$ 0.20 cents. In other words, it will go from R$5.61 to R$5.41.

