Bad used resale: check out 10 models that are hard to sell

The used vehicle market is going through an atypical moment, with a lot of demand and super valuation of some models, especially used vehicles. But, despite this, there are still bad used for resale, the so-called “micos”, which become a real headache for owners at the time of resale. We selected 10 models that currently appear as bad for resale, that is, they are a bad deal.

It’s not uncommon to hear stories of someone who “married the car” because they can’t sell it at all. Some people take months to get “the order out” or they are forced to drop the price well below the table and offer the car in an exchange-based deal for a new one. In this situation, the concessionaire usually wins. Bad resale used usually causes damage to the owner.

Geologist Fernando Martins, for example, was surprised when he sold his Volkswagen Tiguan, model 2014. The car was in good condition, well maintained, but when it came time to put it as part of the payment when buying a Jeep Compass zero- kilometer, the dealership devalued the used SUV too much. Fernando then decided to drop him off at a store specializing in used vehicle sales. “I had no idea that the Tiguan was among the bad used for resale”, said the geologist.

With 70 thousand kilometers traveled and valued at R$ 70 thousand in the used table, Fernando’s VW Tiguan took more than two months to be sold. And, even so, with a significant reduction in value: it was sold for R$ 60 thousand. The geologist believes that the factors that contribute to placing the Tiguan (2014) in the group of bad used for resale are the high fuel consumption and the absence of technological resources.

The 2009 Chevrolet Vectra GT also ranks among the hardest-to-sell used models

What does the market say about bad used resale?

But for Marcelo Maria de Souza, of ADM Automóveis, one of the oldest used dealers in Belo Horizonte, the VW Tiguan is not even among the worst bad dealerships. He reveals that nowadays, used cars with prices of up to R$50,000 sell easily. “Above this value, it becomes difficult to sell. Some cars are advertised for up to four months”, reveals the dealer.

According to Marcelo, some models that sell well as new usually cause problems at the time of resale. This is the case of the Jeep Renegade and Compass, both equipped with a flex engine. In the case of the Renegade, specifically the versions equipped with the old 1.8 engine, considered a big drinker. But the dealer also reveals that the compact SUV is also bad for resale in its versions equipped with a diesel engine, especially now with the price of this fuel soaring.

But Marcelo lists some other bad sales cars: the Honda City with manual transmission, model 2017; the VW Polo with manual transmission; the BMW X1; the older model Renault Sandero 1.0; the Renault Fluence; the Citroen Aircross; and the Hyundai Tucson model 2015/2016. He says that, in general, models of the Peugeot and Citroën brands are used badly for resale. In addition to them, cars from 2019 onwards with a value above R$ 100 thousand are usually advertised for a long time.

The Ford Focus Sedan is a car that has its attributes, but at the time of resale it is very undervalued.

The 10 bad used for resale listed by Mobiauto

According to the website for buying and selling cars, Mobiauto (mobiauto.com.br), some models are especially difficult to “pass on”. They do a survey, enumerating the bad used ones for resale, considering those that are advertised longer, requiring constant review of the price. Check out the 10 bad used for resale listed by Mobiauto:

Hyundai Santa Fe (2008) Chevrolet Vectra GT (2009) Ford Focus Sedan (2011) Volkswagen Polo (2022) Volkswagen Virtus (2022) Ford Edge (2012) Toyota SW4 (2014) Volkswagen New Beetle (2008) Chevrolet Montana (2005) Ford Fiesta Sedan (2017)

The Toyota SW4, model 2014, is spacious, but not the most economical

Reduced search for premium cars, according to Kavak

The startup Kavak, specialized in buying and selling vehicles, reveals that it has noticed a greater search for vehicles with the most affordable price. Searches for premium cars are a little narrower. This is the case, for example, of luxury cars such as the BMW 20i and the Volvo XC60. According to Kavak, “these models have been running well in the inventory, but with slightly lower searches.”

The Volkswagen New Beetle is that niche car, which has its specific audience, but which you can grab when reselling

The startup reveals that some models even arouse interest, but for the higher value they end up being left behind. This is the case of Volkswagen Amarok, Mercedes-Benz A 200, Nissan Frontier turbo, Toyota Hilux, Mercedes-Benz C180, Jeep Compass and BMW X1.

Despite this, Kavak believes that the time is good to buy a used car. “The Fipe table has depreciated and used cars are becoming more affordable again. In addition, the used car tends to be resilient to devaluation”, say Kavak experts.

