Bagnaia gains breath in the title fight. See standings – MotoGP News

Abhishek Pratap

MOTOGP VACATION RETURN WITH OPEN DISPUTE BETWEEN QUARTARARO AND ALEIX ESPARGARÓ

Francesco Bagnaia did not miss the opportunity to cut the delay in the MotoGP 2022 classification. The Italian took advantage of the British GP this Sunday (7) to win for the fourth time this year and used the problems of Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaró to reduce from more than 60 to 49 points the delay in relation to the leader of the championship.

With the victory, Pecco was once again the best Ducati in the standings, while Johann Zarco, who retired from the race, dropped from third to fifth in the table.

Francesco Bagnaia (Photo: Ducati)

Quartararo, even with the flag at Silverstone only in eighth due to the penalty received for the Dutch GP incident, remains in the lead, now with a 22-point margin for Aleix Espargaró, who conceded a single point to the Frenchman despite being injured by the fort. accident he had on Saturday.

Enea Bastianini also gained a position in the championship and now appears in fourth, ahead of Zarco and Jack Miller, who advanced one position. Brad Binder appears in the sequence, against Álex Rins and Maverick Viñales, who jumped three positions with the second consecutive podium of the season.

Miguel Oliveira appears in 10th in the standings, still ahead of Jorge Martín. Joan Mir dropped to 12th, ahead of Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Márquez, Luca Marini, Takaaki Nakagami, Pol Espargaró, Álex Márquez, Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Andrea Dovizioso and Remy Gardner. Raúl Fernández is the last among those who scored in the year.

MotoGP 2022: Drivers’ Championship

poleswinsSpots
1F FOURTHYamaha13180
twoTHE ESPARGAROApriliatwo1158
3F BAGNAIADucati44131
4AND BASTIANINIGresini Ducati3118
5J ZARCOPramac Ducatitwo114
6J MILLERDucati107
7B BINDERKTM98
8TO KIDNEYSsuzuki84
9M VIÑALESAprilia82
10M OLIVEIRAKTM181
11J MARTINPramac Ducatitwo81
12J MIRsuzuki77
13M BEZZECCHIVR4661
14MÁRQUEZHonda60
15L MARINIVR4656
16T NAKAGAMIHonda LCR45
17P ESPARGARÓHonda42
18MARQUEZHonda LCR27
19F MORBIDELLIYamaha26
20F DI GIANNANTONIOGresini Ducati118
21D BINDERRNF YAMAHA10
22THE DOVIZIOUSRNF YAMAHA10
23R GARDNERTech3 KTM9
24R FERNÁNDEZTech3 KTM5
25S BRADLHonda0
26M PYRRUSDucati0
27L SAVADORIAprilia0

MotoGP 2022: Constructors’ World Cup

In the Constructors’ World Cup, Ducati leads the standings, with 271 points, 91 more than Yamaha. Aprilia comes in third, ahead of KTM, Suzuki and Honda.

poleswinsSpots
1DUCATI97271
twoYAMAHA13180
3APRILIAtwo1175
4KTM1131
5SUZUKI110
6HONDA88

MotoGP 2022: Team World Cup

In the confrontation between the teams, the lead still belongs to Aprilia, which has 240 points, just two more than Ducati, which passed Yamaha to occupy second place. Iwata’s home dropped to third place, ahead of Pramac, KTM, Suzuki, Gresini, VR46, Honda, LCR, RNF and Tech3.

poleswinsSpots
1APRILIAtwo1240
twoDUCATI44238
3YAMAHA13206
4PRAMAC4195
5KTM1179
6SUZUKI161
7GRESINI13136
8VR46117
9HONDA102
10CSF72
11RNF20
12TECH314

