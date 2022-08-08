Bahia confirms three more cases of monkeypox, reaching 19

Bahia confirmed three more new cases of monkeypox on Saturday (6), according to the State Health Department (Sesab). The new records are from residents of Conceição do Jacuípe, Mutuípe and Salvador.

Now, according to Sesab’s balance sheet, Bahia has 19 cases of the disease – 13 in Salvador, two in Santo Antônio de Jesus, one in Cairu, one in Conceição do Jacuípe, one in Ilhéus and one in Mutuípe. There are also notifications of 98 suspected cases being investigated in the state.

In the capital of Bahia, the city government released an action plan that will work from Monday (8), with 28 basic reference units for service and laboratory collection. The care network will have 16 urgency and emergency units. That is, in total, 44 health units will attend the cases in Salvador.

Monkeypox, also called monkeypox, had its first confirmed case in Bahia on July 13.

The disease causes fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, adenomegaly, chills and exhaustion.

Protocol in Salvador

Anyone showing symptoms should look for one of the health units. In suspected cases, the patient must be isolated, including contact with the family, until the test result is ready. Cutlery, bedding and other objects must not be shared. The recommendation is to seek medical help as soon as you notice the appearance of blisters. They must not be popped and can be cleaned with soap and water (see below).

The SMS infectologist Adielma Nizarala said that the disease has an incubation period, that is, in which even infected the patient cannot transmit the virus, which is the asymptomatic period. Once symptoms appear, contamination is already possible and will remain active until the skin is healed.

“The disease has two phases. In the initial phase, the patient will experience headache, muscle pain, sore throat, fever, symptoms very common to viruses, and lasts around five days. From there, lesions begin to appear, single or multiple, and in different locations. They may initially present as a red spot that later evolves into a plaque and releases the blisters,” he explained.

As transmission happens through contact with wounds and also through droplets from the airways, it is important to wear a mask. In mild cases, medication will be used to treat the symptoms, and in severe cases, specific medication will be used. “The World Health Organization has not yet defined a need for mass vaccination, but we already have some countries using it in specific groups,” he said.

Sought, the Ministry of Health reported, in a note, that it is looking for immunizations, but did not say when they will be sent to the states.

“The control of monkeypox is a priority for the Ministry of Health, which constantly monitors the epidemiological situation to guide surveillance and response actions to the disease in Brazil. The folder continues in negotiations with PAHO/WHO for the acquisition of the vaccine against the disease. In this way, the National Immunization Program (PNI) will be able to define the best immunization strategy for Brazil”, says the note.