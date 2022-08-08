BB Seguridade (BBSE3) profits R$ 1.406 billion in the 2nd quarter, up 86.6% year-on-year; company announces dividends

BB Seguridade (BBSE3) recorded a net income of R$ 1.406 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a performance 86.6% higher than that recorded in the same stage of 2021, the insurer informed this morning (8). The result came above the Refinitiv consensus projections of R$1.3 billion.

According to the company, the performance is the result of strong sales growth, reduction in claims and growth in financial results.

The result of participation reached the figure of 1.407 billion between April and June this year, an increase of 86.6% compared to 2Q21.

The net financial result was positive by R$4.698 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 17% compared to the same period in 2021.

Non-interest operating income totaled R$851.6 million in the second quarter, an increase of 108.4% over the same period last year.

Premiums written totaled R$3.872 billion in 2Q22, up 22.9% year-on-year, supported by the expansion of rural credit at Banco do Brasil for the 22/23 crop year, as well as the acceleration of new sales.

In pension plans, net funding was negative by R$748 million, due to the 1.9 pp increase in the redemption rate, impacted by the volatility of the global economic scenario and the payment of death benefits, which more than offset the increase of 12.8% in contributions.

General and administrative expenses totaled BRL 5.900 billion in 2Q22, an increase of 28.8% compared to the same period in 2021. The general and administrative expenses index increased by 1.9 pp compared to 2Q21, due to higher administrative expenses, as a result of the increase in expenses with own personnel and third-party services.

Assets totaled BRL 9.848 billion in the second quarter of 2022, up 24% year-on-year.

dividends

The Board of Directors of BB Seguridade approved the payment of interim dividends referring to the result for the 1st half of 2022, in the total amount of BRL 2.068 billion, equivalent to BRL 1.03604452820 per share.

Dividends will be paid on August 29, 2022 and will be based on the shareholding position on August 17 of this year, with shares being traded ex-dividend from August 18.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Dividend Handbook: Sign up and learn from XP’s Chief Strategist a simple and powerful strategy to live off your income

Related