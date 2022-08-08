BB Seguridade (BBSE3) will pay billionaire dividends; see value per share

Business

O BB Security (BBSE3) will pay a total of BRL 2.06 billion in dividends to its shareholders, according to a notice to shareholders released on Monday morning (8).

The value of dividends of BB Seguridade, per share, will be R$ 1.03, which will be paid on August 29.

Only investors with BB Seguridade shares on August 17 they will be entitled to receive the proceeds. As of August 18, the shares will be traded without the right to dividends.

According to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), these earnings are part of the dividends referring to the company’s results in the first half of the year.

BB Seguridade Dividends

Total amount: BRL 2,068,697,495.23

Value per share: BRL 1.03604452820

Cut-off date: August 17th

Payment date: August 29

Yield (dividend yield): 3.63%

The share price BBSE3 adds up to an increase of 12.39% in the last 30 days, at the current R$ 28.38. In the year, the paper accumulates a high of 38%.

According to data from Status Invest, the company pays a dividend yield of 5%, given the dividends distributed in the last 12 months, prior to this disclosure.

See the balance of 2Q22

The company’s dividends were released at the same time as the 2Q22 results. In the period, the company had a net profit of BRL 1.406 billion, above the Bloomberg Consensus projections, which projected BRL 1.22 billion in profit for the period. This figure was almost double the R$753 million seen in 2Q21, representing an increase of 86%.

Thus, BB Seguridade’s profit in the first half of the year closed at BRL 2.58 billion, compared to BRL 1.73 billion seen in the first half of 2021.

The company’s management notes cite the above-expected figures as a result of ‘the strong growth in sales’, in addition to the reduction in the company’s claims ratio.

“In a scenario affected by the La Niña phenomenon, which raised agricultural insurance claims to record levels and had an impact of R$ 236 million on the result, BB Seguridade overcomes adversities and closes the first half of 2022 with a profit of R$ 2.6 billion, representing growth of almost 50% over the same period last year. In the 2Q22 versus 2Q21 comparison, net income grew 87%, reaching a record level of R$ 1.4 billion”.

In addition, the company adjusted its guidance for 2022, with 15% to 20% in non-interest operating income, compared to an initial projection of 12% to 17%.

already the BB Seguridade guidance shows 20% to 25% forecast for Premiums issued by Brasilseg, compared to 10% to 15% before the review. Guidance for Pension Reserves (PGBL and VGBL from Brasilprev), in turn, was 9% to 13%, the same numbers before the review.