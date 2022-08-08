Bear market rally here to stay? – Money Times

O Ibovespa (IBOV) started August heading for the third straight week of growth, after ending July at the highest level since May. In the first days of this month alone, the accumulated appreciation exceeds 2.5%.

At the financial market, this movement is seen as a bear market rally. The jargon is nothing more than the typical bargain hunting movement, buying low and paying cheap.

After all, the rapid and sharp rise in interest rates in Brazil and the United States put pressure on global stock markets since the beginning of the year, punishing stock prices.

A relevant part of the pressure on domestic assets was concentrated in cyclical stocks, which gradually became cheaper. In addition, companies focused on domestic consumption suffered from the inflation high and basic interest rates rising.

change of scenery

However, the signal from the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) in relation to the cycle of increase in Selic allowed an improvement of Ibovespa. There was also a strong downward adjustment in the DI curve and in the dollarwith the real appreciating.

“The message conveyed by the Copom that the cycle of high interest rates is nearing its end brings greater visibility to the market”, explains the CIO of TAG Investimentos, Dan Kawa.

So much so that a good part of the positive performance of the Ibovespa in August was guaranteed in the post-decision trading session of the Copom, on Thursday (4th). the fall of commodities industries, which helps to secure the inflationcompleted the picture.

The question is whether this scenario will remain. For now, the narrative that weaker global economic growth will interrupt the cycle of monetary tightening, particularly in the US, supports the rally in equities.

“The market continues to read weaker numbers as positive for risky assets, as it reduces the need for a sharper adjustment by the Federal Reserve”, says the manager.

Inflation still scares

But not quite. The interpretation that consumer inflation has already peaked and central banks, especially the Fed, will not need to extend monetary tightening may be premature.

“How to decree the end of inflation when what is observed is a continuity of pressures in the most recent price indices?”, asks the chief economist of Infinity Asset, Jason Vieira.

Even so, bear market rallies are known as the most violent for risk assets. Often, painful movements are accompanied by extra doses of volatility.

For Julius Baer, ​​the jump in stocks in July could be “a monster” that the Marketplace may regret seeing. “This rally is hurting investors who have recently given in to prevailing gloom,” Swiss bank CIO Yves Bonzon says in a report.

He refers to the levels of pessimism hit by the S&P 500 in mid-June, when the US stock index hit levels not seen since the 2008 crisis. However, the following month, the S&P 500 posted its best performance of 2022.

Winter is coming…

The season of robust swings both on the Ibovespa and in New York added to the summer holidays in the northern hemisphere still favor risk assets.

“For now, the technical position still proves to be a support vector for the bear market rallies that we seem to be experiencing”, evaluates Kawa, from TAG.

With that, the bear should still guarantee new positive rounds to the stock markets, before hibernating, when winter arrives in the USA. Until then, the market, especially the stock exchanges, tends to maintain favorable dynamics.

All this even in the face of still challenging economic data. “There is still no broad vision that there will be a recession global crisis, which helps to avoid a more negative environment for risky assets”, predicts Kawa.

This backdrop may continue to prevail in the short term. However, there is a warning that an environment of higher inflation for longer and the greater risk of global recession could affect the mood of the markets until next summer.

“The basic rule of selling losers and keeping winners also applies during bear markets,” concludes Julius Baer’s Bonzon.

