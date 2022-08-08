‘Before it was a failure, now it is compared to Henry and Ronaldo’

With two goals from Haaland, Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0, this Sunday, for the debut of the Premier League 2022/23

current two-time champion Premier League, Manchester City started the 2022/23 season of the competition with a win. This Sunday (7), Pep Guardiola’s team visited the West Ham and won by 2 to 0at London Stadium, for the 1st round of the competition.

The triumph was signed by the striker Erling Haalandwho broke through and made his Premier League debut with two goals.

After the match, in a press conference, Guardiola chided Haaland’s criticism last week when City lost the Supercup to Liverpool.

“We played a very good game, Erling scored both goals and it’s important for him, for us, for everyone. A week ago, when he missed chances, he was a failure. Everyone laughed at him. Now, he is (compared to) Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo. For a player who has scored since the day he was born, why wouldn’t he do it here?” he said.

After the defeat, Pep already had came out in defense of his new shirt 9 when making a comment similar to this Sunday (7).

“When Erling Haaland scored in the States, everyone talked about how impressive he was. He was there and he took chances, nothing changed. It’s very strong. Next time will put it on the nets. It’s football,” he said.

“I’m not worried about it. I would have been happy to win and see him score goals, but the reality is that we have 11 months ahead of us that are very intense, with a world Cup in the middle, which will force us to play every three days. He will help us”, he finished.

With the result, Manchester City adds its first 3 points and is in the 2nd placement of Premier League.

City return to the field next Saturday (13), against bournemouthat 11:00 am (Brasília time), by Premier Leaguewith live broadcast by ESPN at the Star+.