Before sex, Marcelo is knocked out and is stunned

Marcelo will discover that he is not Tenório’s son in Pantanal.

Marcelo (Lucas Leto) and gutta (Julia Dalavia) will have sex like animals in wetland. However, before that he will be knocked out with an unpleasant discovery in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

Is that the boy is not the son of tenorio (Murilo Benício), as he thought he would be his whole life. The revelation will take place after zuleica (Aline Borges) can no longer bear to see the suffering of the heir in wetland.

She will reveal to her stepdaughter that Marcelo is not the son of tenorio, paving the way for the happiness of the two. Overjoyed at the news, the daughter of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will run to reveal the news to the character of Lucas Leto.

“Our love is not and never was a sin, Marcelo. I will tell you a secret. We are not brothers, because we are not children of the same father.”will count gutta in the nine o’clock soap opera Globe.

The zootechnician, however, will not have a good reaction immediately and the character of Julia Dalavia you’ll want to know why.

“I thought you would be happy”says the girl, surprised by the reaction of Marcelo. “I’m happy. But it’s still a blow to discover that I’m not my father’s son.” will argue the brother of Renato (Gabriel Santana).

“Your mother told me this to end our suffering”will say gutta, trying to cheer up the boy. Despite some relief, Marcelo you will feel cheated.

“I can imagine how much it must have cost her to hide it from me her whole life, but it’s not easy to find out that everything I lived was a lie. That Reno and Robes are not really my brothers”says the young man.

COUPLE’S FIRST TIME

Then, gutta will, once again, try to cheer up the “crush” in wetland. “They are your brothers on your mother’s side. And you were raised together, Marcelo. And I don’t think it changes anything.”says the engineer.

Even so, the son of zuleica he will not change his attitude and will remain reflective. At first he will try to dodge his beloved to try to put the “head in place”.

Posteriorly, gutta will go to the shed and will get straight to the point in an attempt to cheer up the great love of his life. “We both have a more pressing matter than these oxen to attend to”will shoot guttagrabbing Marcelo.

“Keep quiet, Marcelo… And kiss me”, the young woman will say, where, according to information from Notícias da TV, in the scene given to the actors of the nine o’clock soap opera Globethe author Bruno Luperi proposed: “Guta and Marcelo loving each other, freely, like two animals in the midst of the wild nature of the Pantanal”.