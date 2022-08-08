Belo appears weakened and Gracyanne Barbosa exposes his illness

Gracyanne Barbosa explains why Belo appears weakened on stage

Gracyanne Barbosa used social networks to comment on why singer Belo is doing shows sitting down. In Instagram stories, she opened a box of questions and replied that her husband is working in pain.

“Sciatic pain! One of the worst pains a person can feel. Anyone who has had it knows what I’m saying. Even with a lot of pain, unable to stand up, she went there and performed the show in respect to the fans and the people who were there to hear her voice”, said Gracyanne Barbosa.

Who then stressed her husband’s strength. “When I saw this video, my heart was tight and, at the same time, I was so proud of your strength. I love Belo”, said Gracyanne Barbosa to her husband.

It is worth mentioning that Belo has a very popular schedule of shows and usually earns around 700 thousand reais per month, as Leo Dias informed when talking about the singer’s expenses to maintain the high standard.

DEFAULT IN HOSPITAL

Belo and Gracyanne Barbosa are used to being involved in controversies in the media. This time, the couple was sued by a hospital.

According to a column by Diego Garcia, from “Splash”, the artist needed medical attention in 2018 at São Camilo Ipiranga.

At the time, Belo paid the amount of R$3,500, but a new fee was charged by the hospital.

The artists’ defense demands the annulment of the process, mainly because the payment has already been supposedly made and because of the subpoena that was made by WhatsApp.

TV Foco tried to locate the reason that led the singer to need medical attention at the time, but the last news that came out about Belo’s hospitalization was in 2014, when he was hospitalized with a serious sinus problem.