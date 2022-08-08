Belo does a show sitting in RJ and Gracyanne explains the reason

Belo worried fans who watched last night’s show at the Beija-Flor court in Rio de Janeiro. Videos posted on social media show that the singer spent the entire performance sitting on a chair.

Gracyanne Barbosa explained today to Instagram followers why her husband had to sing while sitting. “Sciatic pain! One of the worst pains a person can feel,” she said on Instagram.

“Anyone who has had it knows what I’m saying. Even with a lot of pain, without being able to stand up, he went there and did the show, out of respect for his fans and the people who were there to hear his voice”, he added.

The influencer shared images of Belo performing. “When I saw this video, my heart was tight and, at the same time, I was proud of your strength. I love you, Belo.”

This week, Belo and Gracyanne had an appeal rejected by the Justice in a fight with the São Camilo Ipiranga Hospital, which charges expenses of R$ 3,500 in medical treatment carried out in December 2018.

Belo’s defeat in court concerns an additional charge of R$ 513.53, which the hospital demands due to the delay in resolving the case. The couple claims to have already paid the debt.

Image: Playback/Instagram