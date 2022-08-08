Belo performs a seated show and Gracyanne Barbosa explains: ‘One of the worst pains’ – Entertainment

Belo performed on the court of the samba school Viradouro, on Saturday night (6). What caught the attention of fans was that the singer performed the show sitting on a chair. On social media, Gracyanne Barbosa, Belo’s wife, was questioned by followers about why the artist is not standing.

The model and fitness muse said he was in one of the “worst pains”. “Pain in sciatica! One of the worst pains a person can feel. Anyone who has had it knows what I’m saying. Even with a lot of pain, unable to stand up, he went there and did the show, out of respect for his fans and people who were there to hear his voice,” Gracy explained.

“When I saw this video (from the show), my heart was tight and at the same time I was proud of your strength. I love you”, added the model.





On his Instagram profile, Belo talked about the challenge of meeting the agenda even without being 100%. “Yesterday I faced a great challenge, but at no time did I think about the possibility, minimal as it was, of not being together. Thank you very, very much Niterói, São Gonçalo and the whole region, our Unidos do Viradouro was too small for so much love.”



