Belo performs sitting at a show due to health problems and worries fans: “Proud of your strength”

The singer Belo is facing a health problem and, due to his condition, he had to remain seated during the presentation of a show last Friday (5). The singer’s situation left fans intrigued and worried about what was happening. The artist’s wife, Gracyanne Barbosa, was the one who reassured fans by explaining the reasons.

The show in question takes place on the court of the samba school Viradouro, in Niterói, Metropolitan Region of Rio. Through social networks, the muse of the carioca carnival told about the problem that the singer has been facing and explained the reason that led Belo to perform during the entire show seated. Through her Instagram Stories, Gracyanne reassured fans.

“Sciatic pain! One of the worst pains a person can feel. Anyone who has had it knows what I’m saying. Even in a lot of pain, unable to stand up, he went there and did the show, out of respect for his fans and the people who were there to hear his voice”, she said, sharing images from the singer’s concert. The muse also took the opportunity to congratulate her husband for facing the pain and performing.

“Deadly proud of your strength. I love you, Belo”, she declared to her husband. On his official Instagram account, the singer shared a video of the last moments before taking the stage and took the opportunity to thank the samba school for the support: “Yesterday I faced a great challenge, but at no time did I think about the possibility, small as it was, of not being together. Thank you very, very much Niterói, São Gonçalo and the whole region, our Unidos do Viradouro was too small for so much love”he wrote in the caption of the publication.