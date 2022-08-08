Benefit for truck drivers of R$ 1,000 this Tuesday; taxi drivers only on the 16th

Starting this Tuesday, the 9th, the federal government will start transferring the first two installments of the aid to self-employed truck drivers across the country. The aim is to try to compensate in some way for the effects of high fuel that directly affects the category of workers.

The funds will be deposited to eligible workers, around 900 thousand, with registration in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTRC) made until May 31, 2022. In addition, drivers must have a valid driver’s license and CPF without pending.

Benefit payments for truck drivers

In this first round, truck drivers will receive R$ 2 thousand (two quotas) for the months of July and August. Payment of the benefit will be made regardless of the number of vehicles in the driver’s name. In addition, you will not need to present any proof of purchase of the product.

Regarding deposits, they will be transferred in social savings account via app box has, in the name of the beneficiary of the benefit. The funds will be available for withdrawal for 90 days, if not redeemed, they will return to the federal coffers afterwards.

Truck driver assistance calendar – complete

The following are the dates for payment of benefits to eligible Brazilians:

1st and 2nd installments – August 9 – BRL 2,000

3rd installment – ​​September 24 – BRL 1,000

4th installment – ​​October 22 – BRL 1,000

5th installment – ​​November 26 – BRL 1,000

6th installment – December 17 – BRL 1,000

Aid for taxi drivers next week

The payment schedule for the aid for taxi drivers. Deposits will begin next week, on the 16th. As expected for truck drivers, payments for the category will also be in two installments, between July and August, totaling R$ 2 thousand.

The benefit is also temporary, just like for truck drivers. The installments will only last until December. Drivers who have their data sent by the city halls of the municipalities and who go through the fine-tooth comb of Dataprev – a government technology company responsible for identifying eligible drivers, will be able to receive.

Check the payment dates below:

Portion Payday 1st installment August 16th 2nd installment August 16th 1st installment August 30 (city halls that lose the 1st term) 2nd installment August 30 (city halls that lose the 1st term) Too many installments september to december (dates not yet announced)

As with the aid for truck drivers, transfers take place via social savings account, with withdrawal by Caixa Tem.