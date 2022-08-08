Best Investments Taken from 88 Portfolios for August – Money Times

Scouring 88 recommended walletsO Money Times separated the investments bank and brokerage favorites for August.

OK (VALE3) remains unbeaten as analysts’ favorite stock, even after releasing results below projections. Among the main attractions of the paper, analysts highlight the strong cash generation, which translates into a good distribution of dividends.

Although Vale is a relevant name when it comes to remunerating its shareholders, another company has begun to gain prominence in the market.

After surprising by announcing that it would pay R$ 6.73 per share in earnings, Petrobras (PETR4) climbed to the top of the dividend payer preference list, sharing the position with the miner.

In the evaluation of BTG Pactual (BPAC11), despite the risks related to political pressure and oil prices, the announcement of R$ 135 billion in dividends (accumulated for the year) proves the state-owned company’s ability to create value and execute well a restructuring plan, started in 2016.

Small but with potential

The equity market has faced a difficult period, with risk-averse investors rushing to investments that benefit from high interest rates. At small capsin particular, felt the impact of a worse macro scenario.

However, what has been seen is a recovery, albeit slow, in the shares of smaller capitalization companies.

According to BB Investimentosthe Small Cap Index (SMLL) signals that it may be exiting a congestion zone.

For August, a stock emerged in the portfolios of analysts. It is part of the agribusiness universe and draws attention for its good track record and perspective of resilient results.

O Money Times also scoured recommended portfolios of real estate funds (FIIs) and BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receiptscertificates issued in Brazil backed by shares issued abroad).

In FIIs, two assets, one focused on logistics warehouses and the other on real estate receivables, tied for first place.

In the case of BDRs, big names in the global market remain among the main recommendations. What drew attention in August, however, was the exclusion of Berkshire Hathaway (BERK34), by Warren Buffett, from the top 5. His place was taken by a health products company.

Here are the best investments extracted from 88 portfolios for August:

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.