BMG will pay compensation for misuse of data and abusive consignment to the elderly

The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), an agency linked to the Ministry of Justice, fined Banco BMG R$ 5.1 million, after having concluded that the bank improperly used personal data from the elderly. It was also found that the bank abusively offered payroll loans to retired customers.

the case

Banking correspondents hired by BMG captured data on elderly customers. Thus, these professionals performed the registration of consumers who, according to Senacon, were not aware that the data collected would be used to offer credit.

According to Senacon, there was “harassment and exploitation of the vulnerability of elderly retirees and INSS pensioners” [Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social]”.

In addition, it was found by the agency that BMG did not prevent correspondents from having abusive attitudes. This constitutes a violation of the Consumer Defense Code, “by not exercising its duty of surveillance and inspection of the activities carried out”.

The fine

In 2021, the administrative sentence was handed down for the payment of the fine. However, BMG filed an appeal questioning the decision and claimed that the customer data was obtained legally. However, Senacon argued that “database formation not requested by the consumer depends on written proof of his knowledge”.

Therefore, BMG can no longer appeal the decision, and must pay the fine within 30 days of publication in the Official Gazette.

Thus, the R$5.1 million will be allocated to the Fund for the Defense of Diffuse Rights (FDD), which is administered by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

In this way, the collection will be used in projects that prevent or restore damage to the environment, to historical and artistic heritage, to the consumer, among other interests.

What does the BMG say?

BMG informed InfoMoney that, until that moment, it had not been notified about the aforementioned administrative decision. Thus, after being notified, it will manifest itself in justice.

“BMG takes the opportunity to reiterate that it strictly complies with all the regulation of the sector and applicable legislation,” he said in a statement.

The Federal Official Gazette (DOU) with the decision on the fine was published on August 1st.

