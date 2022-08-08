Bolsonaro approves! New payroll loan rules are in effect

President Jair Bolsonaro recently sanctioned a law that made official several new rules that are linked to payroll loans. The law was published this Thursday, 4, officially in the Official Gazette (DOU). There are now specific rules for cash transfer programs.

This is the case of Auxílio Brasil. Created by MP 1.106/2022, Law 14.431/2022 went through some editions of the president in March to be approved only in July.

The text in question defines which beneficiaries of income transfer programs – at the federal level – will be able to authorize a discount of up to 40% to be made on the benefit they receive, in order to amortize loan and financing payments.

However, it is worth remembering that not everything has been adjusted. It is still expected that some details will be settled so that everything can happen, which includes a regulation for loans made from Auxílio Brasil.

The government knows how important this issue is for the most needy families, mainly because there are more than 18 million families that are being helped, so everything will have to be done in the most respectful way possible.

The final decree with the new rules should be published later this week, but what is known so far is that the regulation of payroll with Auxilio Brasil will not establish a limit interest that may be charged by banks.

This right off the bat is different from how things usually happen with loans to the most recurrent public of this modality. A good example is the payroll loan aimed at INSS retirees and pensioners.

What is important to be reported to everyone before they take out the loan is what the government has said. The same clarified that the responsibility for the payment of the loan will be total and exclusive of the beneficiary.

“The union cannot be held responsible (for the debt), even if subsidiarily, in any case”, establishes the law.

Those who receive BPC can also contract payroll

Another important thing to note is that people who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) from the INSS, that is, people with disabilities and elderly people aged 65 and over and who are low-income, can also take out the loan.

They will be able to allocate part of the amount of the benefit received, which is R$ 1,1212, to the payment monthly payment of a payroll loan made.

This is important to make clear because the group did not have access to payroll, but that changed when the government sent a Provisional Measure to the National Congress. After that, she was sanctioned by the president.

The margin for the discount was originally also 40%, but the text underwent some changes and ended up being in the range of 45%.