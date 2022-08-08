Bolsonaro couple participates in cult and reinforces “war of good against evil”

posted on 08/08/2022 05:43 / updated on 08/08/2022 06:00



(credit: (photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press))

The President of the Republic and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, participated in the service to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the ministry of Pastor Márcio Valadão, from Igreja Batista da Lagoinha, in Belo Horizonte, in the state of São Paulo. Sunday (7/8). At the evangelical event, in an electoral campaign atmosphere, the first lady said that Palácio do Planalto was “consecrated to demons”.

The church was packed, and a crowd of worshipers stood outside for lack of space. At the service, Pastor André Valadão, son of Márcio, called the presidential couple to the stage. The president was praised by the faithful with cries of “myth”. The first lady gave a speech in which she mixed religion with elections and said this year’s election will be a battle between good and evil.

“It’s a very difficult time, it hasn’t been easy. It’s a war of good against evil, and I believe we will win because Jesus has already overcome Calvary on the cross for us. And the promises of the Lord will be fulfilled in our nation” , spoke.

About the headquarters of the Executive Power, in Brasília, Michelle said that “for a long time, that place was consecrated to demons, kitchen consecrated to demons, Plateau consecrated to demons. And today, consecrated to the Lord Jesus”, he added.

Bolsonaro reinforced the messianic tone that has characterized his participation in evangelical events. He said he was very happy to participate in the service and compared his time in the presidency to a divine mission. “The mission I occupy is God’s mission, even because of the circumstances. Even during the pandemic, I was among the people, who said: ‘don’t give up, God bless you, we are praying for you’. We know what is at stake for the country and we don’t need to make mistakes to know what is good and what is not”, declared the president.

Pastor André Valadão maintained the electoral tone of the cult and reinforced the metaphor of the war of good against evil. He said that, “without any embarrassment, it is a war beyond politics, a spiritual war where the good will win”. And he commanded a prayer to the couple. “We believe that our children will not be deceived or deceived with satanic ideologies. We are in a Christian nation and, from the word of God, it must be governed,” he added.

After the event, the president went to São Paulo, where he watched the match between Palmeiras and Goiás, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. A supporter of São Paulo’s alviverde, he saw his team win 3-0 and continue to lead the competition.

“Spirit of Peace”

Senator Simone Tebet (MS), candidate for the Plateau for the self-styled democratic center (MDB-Federação PSDB/Cidadania-Podemos), participated in the 42nd Festa das Cerejeiras, in Parque do Carmo, in the East Zone of São Paulo. Tebet said that Brazil needs peace in politics. “We are at a time when we need to revive the spirit of peace, end polarization, bring unity to families, to be able to smile, to bloom”, said the candidate, in a speech, drawing a parallel between current politics and the spirit that surrounds the party that refers to a Japanese tradition.

In Parque do Carmo, a memorial was erected in honor of those killed in the coronavirus pandemic. “The women’s bench did what it could to get the vaccine to the Brazilians as quickly as possible,” recalled Simone. “It was a great honor to have fought for this cause, and I want here to offer my solidarity to the people who lost their loved ones. Now, we need to embrace science and our brothers and know that this land, well managed, is able to give dignity their children”, said the senator.

In an interview with the press, Simone Tebet informed that she is already working on the agenda for the next few weeks with the vice-presidential candidate, Senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP). “We have the best proposal, the best team and the best political cadres on our side,” she stressed. “And the country is ready to hear what two women have to say and offer to this Brazil that suffers so much from poverty, social inequality and hunger.”

Cyrus “Conciliator”

To counter criticisms directed at her husband’s explosive behavior, cultural producer Giselle Bezerra, wife of presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT), denied in a video posted on social media that the former minister is a “intemperate” person. For her, her husband is a man “indignant” with the situation in the country. In the recording, she also said that Ciro’s main quality to preside over the country is not intelligence, but “the respect he has for people”.



