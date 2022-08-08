Bolsonaro has already been mocked by Netflix

In times when documentaries take over streaming platforms, it comes to mind that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was the target of a mockery committed by the profile of Netflix Brasil on social networks. The fact happened in March 2018, when he had not yet been elected president and his son, Flávio Bolsonaro (PL), stated that the streaming platform was planning a series telling the story of the father’s life trajectory, but ended up being disavowed in a good-natured way almost immediately.

“If the left is terrified of the ‘Mecanismo’ series, imagine if they knew that @NetflixBrasil could be interested in doing a series about Bolsonaro,” Flávio wrote on his Twitter profile on March 27 of that year. At the time, the streaming service had just released the second season of The Mechanism, which told a story based on the Lava-Jato investigations and had Selton Mello as the protagonist.

It turns out that the current senator forgot to agree with the company. Twenty-eight minutes after his post, the Netflix profile responded, with the good humor she is used to using on the social network. “You’re crazy dear,” she wrote. Because of this, the phrase became one of the biggest memes on the web in Brazil and, four years later, it continues to be used in various situations.

Bolsonaro’s son was so angry that he even responded, saying that negotiations at this level would never pass through the social media team and that the answer had been given to generate engagement. Four years later, however, there has never been any movement of a series based on the president’s story. The only production that Netflix produced about politics was Democracy in Vertigo (2019), a documentary that followed the behind-the-scenes of the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff (EN) and which was nominated for an Oscar.

Netflix and Bolsonaro: how was the meme born?

Netflix managed to go viral with the phrase. Until the publication of the report, the tweet had 175,800 likes, in addition to 73,600 retweets and 13,100 mentions. But the phrase is not original and was inspired by the world of politics itself because of another post on the same social network.

Eduardo Jorge, then candidate for president in 2014, received a compliment, which he himself considered unusual. “You are very beautiful”, wrote a Twitter user and, with good humor, he replied immediately. “You’re crazy, honey.” Although it also became a meme, the phrase had much less reach in the hands of the politician and has just over 7,400 likes, in addition to 15,200 RTs and 153 mentions.

Bolsonaro on TV

If Bolsonaro’s relationship with Netflix ended up becoming a mockery, the candidate’s 2018 was not just that on TV. On campaign, he made a true pilgrimage on the stations until he was the victim of an attack and stopped participating in debates and hearings. Even so, he was on some remarkable programs and arrived like a hurricane at GloboNews, with the right to an editorial being read in front of him by journalist Miriam Leitão.

In his time at Globo, the candidate was also not discreet. On the Saturday of Jornal Nacional, in front of William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos, Bolsonaro clashed with the journalist and disobeyed rules, generating an atmosphere with the presenter.