Bolsonaro is applauded and harassed as he leaves a steakhouse in São Paulo

posted on 07/08/2022 20:30 / updated on 07/08/2022 20:30



Jair Bolsonaro (PL) left a steakhouse in São Paulo amid boos and ‘myth’ screams – (Credit: Reproduction/Twitter)

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was booed by some people and extolled with shouts of “myth” by others, as he left a steakhouse in Vila Mariana, in São Paulo, this Sunday (7/8).

According to the executive secretary of the Ministry of Communications, Fabio Wajngarten, Bolsonaro left the restaurant for Allianz Parque, where Palmeiras and Goiás would face each other for the Brazilian Championship.

In the morning, the president was in Belo Horizonte to attend a service at the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in the Northwest Region of the capital. At the event, he was accompanied by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and the party’s candidate for the Senate, Carlos Viana.

Bolsonaro being applauded

Bolsonaro being booed

The place was full of young people dressed in shirts of worship groups and uniforms of the Brazilian soccer team and with bibles in their hands.

Boos in Pernambuco

In June of this year, Bolsonaro went to São João de Caruaru, in Pernambuco, where he ended up being booed by those present as soon as he took the stage of the event. In a few moments, the president came down for the party to continue.



