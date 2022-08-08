Bolsonaro is booed and expelled from steakhouse in São Paulo (video)

Accompanied by Luciano Hang, from Havan, Jair Bolsonaro was expelled screaming “out a bum” from the Laço de Ouro steakhouse, in the capital of São Paulo, this Sunday (7)

247 – Jair Bolsonaro was heavily booed and expelled from the Laço de Ouro steakhouse, in São Paulo, this Sunday afternoon (7).

He was accompanied by businessman Luciano Hang, from the Havan chain of stores. Bolsonaro heard many shouts of “out” and “out, bum” and had to leave the place.

In a video that recorded the moment, obtained by 247, it is also possible to see Fábio Wajngarten, former government communications secretary, as well as security guards.

Watch:

Bolsonaro is booed and kicked out screaming “out a bum” from the Laço de Ouro steakhouse in São Paulo (video) pic.twitter.com/sQJDbSu5l5 CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — Brazil 247 (@brasil247) August 7, 2022

