Bolsonaro meets today with representatives of Febraban

President Jair Bolsonaro meets with representatives of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) and the National Confederation of Financial Institutions this Monday, 8, at 1 pm. At the meeting with bankers, Bolsonaro will talk about the Brazilian economy and listen to the sector’s demands.

The meeting was scheduled after the Chief Executive canceled a trip to the capital of São Paulo, scheduled for August 11. Bolsonaro would participate in a sabbath of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) and a dinner with businessmen. On the same day, two letters in favor of electronic voting machines will be read: one from Fiesp and the other from the USP Law School.

Lula also received an invitation from Febrabran. The PT has not yet responded.

Febraban is one of the organizations that signed the USP manifesto “in favor of democracy”. Also initialed by “intellectuals and jurists”, in addition to PT members and toucans, the document maintains that Brazil is experiencing an “immense danger to democratic normality, a risk to the institutions of the Republic and insinuations of contempt for the results of the elections”. The paperwork makes no mention of Bolsonaro.

