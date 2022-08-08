Bolsonaro will ask for lower interest rates

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will meet this Monday (8) with representatives of the National Federation of Banks (Febraban). The meeting is already official in the official agenda of the presidency. According to allies of the head of state, he should ask bankers not to charge high interest on the consignment of Auxílio Brasil.

Who gave the information was the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira. According to him, Bolsonaro would be worried about interest rates. “We are going to appeal to Febraban and its associates to be sensitive at this time with the poorest and most needy population,” he said in an interview with the Poder 360 portal.

“The payroll loan for the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil needs to be with interest that does not put this most vulnerable population in difficulties. The current moment calls for everyone to unite, and I’m sure that the banks think about the good in Brazil”, added Nogueira about the situation of the social program’s payroll.

The Minister’s statement and Bolsonaro’s meeting took place precisely at a time of criticism regarding the process of releasing the consigned Auxílio Brasil. Some civil society organizations even officially warned of the situation of the poorest, who, according to them, could get even more indebted in the long term.

By saying that the most vulnerable could get into more difficulties, the Federal Government admits for the first time that the poorest part of the population could get into trouble in the coming months. After all, they will be able to apply for the loan, and start receiving the social benefit with discounts over a long period of time.

The Consignment of Aid Brazil

The consignment of the Auxílio Brasil program should work in a similar way to the system that already exists for those insured by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). The assignable margin must be 40%.

The citizen who is part of the program will be able to request the money, receive the amount and from there will receive Auxílio Brasil with monthly discounts of up to 40%. The rebate will be made until he is able to completely pay off his debt.

Each bank has the power to set its interest rate. As the text has already been officially sanctioned, some financial companies have already started to offer credit with annual rates that reach up to 79%. In this way, citizens could have to return almost double the money they took.

Context

It is worth remembering that the visit of President Jair Bolsonaro takes place in a context of turmoil in his relationship with the business community. The situation worsened after some Febraban leaders signed the so-called manifesto “In Defense of Democracy and Justice”.

It is a document created by the University of São Paulo, which is seen as a response to the president’s recent statements about electronic voting machines. Recently, Bolsonaro said that the person who signed the document was “stubborn and without character”.

He specifically criticized the president of the Federation of Industries of São Paulo (Fiesp), Josué Gomes, for signing the manifesto. By arranging a new meeting with representatives of the business sector, Bolsonaro tries to get back in touch with this group.