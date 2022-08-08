Borussia player accused of kicking pregnant girlfriend in the belly

Credit: Disclosure / Borussia Dortmund

A crime has led Borussia Dortmund to the front pages of German newspapers in recent days. That’s because the side Nico Schulz was accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend while she was pregnant. According to the Bild newspaper, one of the largest in Germany, he would have kicked his ex-partner two weeks before giving birth, in an attempt to terminate the pregnancy.

The episode was in 2022, when both would still be together. He went to the victim’s apartment and, with her naked, would have committed the aggression “with her feet on”, according to the investigation document.

In exchanges of messages published by German vehicles, the then-girlfriend accused Schulz: “you hit me while I was naked inside my own apartment”. If the charges are proven, the Borussia Dortmund player could be jailed for up to ten years.

The investigations are still in the beginning and the athlete’s house was searched for evidence.

Player says he will prove innocence

The athlete issued an official statement and said that he “will defend himself against the accusations with the help of a lawyer” and that “he will prove his innocence”. Borussia Dortmund released a statement and called the case “extremely serious and shocking”. The club also said that no decision had been taken because “the situation is not clear”, in addition to having given the player the opportunity to “explain himself”.

That’s why Schulz sat out Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga debut on Saturday in a 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen, with a goal scored by Marco Reus.

Schulz has been with Borussia since 2019, when he arrived from Hoffenheim, and has played 61 games in three seasons. He has 29 games and has played 12 games for the Germany national team, with two goals scored.