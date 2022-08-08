Brain exercises that stimulate your abilities

All people would like to age with a smart and active mind, right? After all, it is important to maintain lucidity to continue with a good quality of life. In this sense, we have separated 6 good brain exercises that will help you to have a lucid old age and with more quality of life.

6 brain exercises that prevent the aging of the mind

Check out below which brain exercises you can do from now on:

1 – Activities for cognition

Cognitive reserve helps compensate for neuronal damage with age and helps stave off Alzheimer’s and a number of other brain-related diseases. To do this, you need:

To read;

Play instruments;

Draw or paint;

Make crafts;

Travel and discover new cultures;

Learning a language;

Studying.

2 – Relationships

Having close friends and family is a great way to prevent mental problems in the future. Several studies show that people with better social circles live better and have better brain health. What matters here is not the quantity of friends, but the quality. Meet new people, join groups, etc. All this will help you think and live better and lighter.

3 – Exercises for the brain and body

As always, physical activity is one of the sources of health, not just for the body and mind. Research proves that active people dramatically decrease the occurrence of neuronal degeneration.

4 – Curiosity

This point is very close to cognitive reserve. Because curiosity stimulates the brain to learn and work to unravel new mysteries. It is an excellent tool for becoming healthier and more mentally active.

5 – Food

Just like physical activity, food is essential for the body to function properly. Give preference to organic, natural and lighter foods. Avoid industrialized, processed products with a high content of saturated or trans fat. Alcoholic beverages should be consumed in good moderation as well.

6 – Well-aligned mind

It sounds cliche, it’s true, but positive thinking is really good for the mind. People who think more positively tend to be happier and have better mental health. This doesn’t mean being a “numb” or “stupefied” person. It means trying to see the good things that life offers, which are in abundance.