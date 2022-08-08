Brazil records 39 deaths from Covid in 24 hours; moving average is at 210 | coronavirus

Brazil recorded this Sunday (7) 39 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 680,051 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 210 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -11% indicating stability trend for the 21st day in a row.

Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul, Piauí, Sergipe and Santa Catarina did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.

In total, the country registered 6,388 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,015,463 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 26,301. The variation was -39% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (2 states): SC and AC

SC and AC In stability (9 states): PR, RS, MS, AM, AP, PA, BA, CE and RN

PR, RS, MS, AM, AP, PA, BA, CE and RN On the rise (9 states): ES, SP, GO, MT, AL, PB, PE, PI and SE

ES, SP, GO, MT, AL, PB, PE, PI and SE Did not disclose (6 states and DF): DF, RJ, RR, MA, MG, RO and TO

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).