British Columbia: Scholarship pays up to 100% of graduation to study in Canada – 08/08/2022

The University of British Columbia, Canada is currently accepting applications for 50 scholarships that cover up to 100% of the student’s cost of graduating, including tuition, fees and living costs.

The benefit can be renewed for up to 3 years, and the amount will depend on the applicant’s financial needs.

How do I apply? Applicants must complete the online application for the scholarship program by November 15th. All documentation must be sent by January 31st.

Who can apply for the scholarship? The university requires applicants to have completed high school by June 2021, have a good academic record, and have a letter of recommendation from the school — such as a teacher who teaches in the area you intend to study.

In addition, you must be approved in the desired course — in this link there is a list of available undergraduate courses.

Those who already have a degree cannot participate.

There are options in areas such as economics and business, engineering and technology, health, communication, culture and society, law, among others.

