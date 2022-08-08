Bruno Tabata arrives in Brazil to take exams and sign with Palmeiras

The attacking midfielder Bruno Tabata arrived in Brazil this Sunday afternoon (7) during the progress of the match between Palmeiras and Goiás, for the Brasileirão. Agreed with Verdão, the player has already gone to the Football Academy to take exams and sign definitively with the club.

Verdão agreed to pay €5 million (approximately R$26.4 million at the current rate) for 50% of the economic rights of the 25-year-old, who will join the squad led by coach Abel Ferreira. The bond signed with the club will run until the end of 2026.

Bruno Tabata was not a Sporting starter, but he was frequently used and trusted by coach Ruben Amorim. Versatile, the player performs several functions on the field, being able to act as a midfielder or as a winger. In addition, the player stands out for his tactical application and technical quality.

The attacking midfielder said goodbye to his teammates from the Portuguese club last Friday (5th) and will now sign a contract with Palmeiras for 4 seasons. Requested by Abel, the Brazilian must be entered in the Brasileirão and, if Verdão advances, in a possible semifinal of Libertadores.

