Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reports quarterly loss of $43.8 billion

Berkshire Hathaway, the company led by Warren Buffett, posted a quarterly loss of $43.8 billion. Photo: JOHANNES EISELE / AFP / Getty Images.

  • Berkshire Hathaway reported a net loss of $43.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022;

  • Even with the loss, Warren Buffett’s company had operating earnings of $9.3 billion;

  • The company’s total revenues in the period reached US$ 76.2 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway, a company that encompasses a set of subsidiary companies, said on Saturday (9) that it had a net loss of US$ 43.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

The amount reverts the profit of US$ 28 billion recorded in the same period last year. However, the conglomerate, led by US billionaire Warren Buffett, recorded a positive operating result of US$ 9.3 billion. In 2021, this balance reached US$ 6.7 billion.

That result offsets the loss that took place at Geico auto insurer, whose shortages of vehicle parts and high auto prices have increased accident losses.

Buffet’s company’s total revenues reached $76.2 billion, up from $69.1 billion from April to June last year.

Meanwhile, losses related to investments and derivatives were $67 billion compared to the same period in 2021.

Berkshire Hathaway says about $1 billion was used to buy back the company’s own stock in the second quarter.

In six months, US$ 4.2 billion was allocated to the same purpose. Thus, between April and May, fewer repurchases were made compared to the first quarter of 2022.

*With information from Reuters and Estadão.

