Bullet train runs over League of Superpets and debuts at top of US box office

The film Bullet trainstarring Brad Pitt, Karen Fukuhara, Logan Lerman and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, debuted at the top of the US box office. The feature grossed over US$ 30 million between Friday (5) and Sunday (7).
Second, the animation DC League of Superpets it lost the spot to the action film, grossing $11 million over the same period. Now the new horror of Jordan Peele, No, Don’t Look!ranked third with just over $8.5 million, followed by Thor: Love and Thunderwhich raised $7.6 million.
Closing the top 5, the animation Minions 2: The Origin of Gru it grossed $7.1 million in its sixth week in theaters.
And it is worth mentioning Top Gun: Maverick, which, even in its 11th week of distribution, remains firmly in the top 10 of the US box office. Maverick came in sixth with $7 million.
Check out the 10 biggest box office in the United States this weekend:
1
Bullet train
Box office
August 05th to 07th
$30.0
two
DC League of SuperPets
Box office
August 05th to 07th
$ 11.2
3
No! Do not look!
Box office
August 05th to 07th
$8.5
4
Thor: Love and Thunder
Box office
August 05th to 07th
$7.6
5
Minions 2: The Origin of Gru
Box office
August 05th to 07th
$7.1
6
Top Gun: Maverick
Box office
August 05th to 07th
$7.0
7
A Place Far Away From Here
Box office
August 05th to 07th
$5.6
8
Easter Sunday
Box office
August 05th to 07th
$5.2
9
Elvis
Box office
August 05th to 07th
$4.0
10
the black phone
Box office
August 05th to 07th
$ 1.4
*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo