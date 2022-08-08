Bullet train runs over League of Superpets and debuts at top of US box office

The film Bullet trainstarring Brad Pitt, Karen Fukuhara, Logan Lerman and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, debuted at the top of the US box office. The feature grossed over US$ 30 million between Friday (5) and Sunday (7).

Second, the animation DC League of Superpets it lost the spot to the action film, grossing $11 million over the same period. Now the new horror of Jordan Peele, No, Don’t Look!ranked third with just over $8.5 million, followed by Thor: Love and Thunderwhich raised $7.6 million.

Closing the top 5, the animation Minions 2: The Origin of Gru it grossed $7.1 million in its sixth week in theaters.

And it is worth mentioning Top Gun: Maverick, which, even in its 11th week of distribution, remains firmly in the top 10 of the US box office. Maverick came in sixth with $7 million.

Check out the 10 biggest box office in the United States this weekend:

Box office

August 05th to 07th

1

1

Bullet train

Box office

August 05th to 07th

$30.0

two

two

DC League of SuperPets

Box office

August 05th to 07th

$ 11.2

3

3

No! Do not look!

Box office

August 05th to 07th

$8.5

4

4

Thor: Love and Thunder

Box office

August 05th to 07th

$7.6

5

5

Minions 2: The Origin of Gru

Box office

August 05th to 07th

$7.1

6

6

Top Gun: Maverick

Box office

August 05th to 07th

$7.0

Box office

Total

$1352.0

7

7

A Place Far Away From Here

Box office

August 05th to 07th

$5.6

8

8

Easter Sunday

Box office

August 05th to 07th

$5.2

9

9

Elvis

Box office

August 05th to 07th

$4.0

10

10

the black phone

Box office

August 05th to 07th

$ 1.4

*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo

