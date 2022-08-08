Bustos opens opening week in São Paulo under analysis by Ceni | Sao Paulo

Newly hired as the new number 19 of São Paulo, striker Nahuel Bustos begins this Monday the preparation to debut with the Tricolor shirt. The player will train normally with the entire group from this morning to be available for Sunday’s clash, at 16:00 (Brasília time), against Bragantino, in Morumbi, for the Brasileirão.

To be related, Bustos must make up for lost time. The 24-year-old Argentine has not played since June, when he was still defending Girona in the Spanish second division.

The striker should also introduce himself to Rogério Ceni. In the first works carried out since his arrival at Tricolor, Bustos did not train under the supervision of the coach. The commander has not yet worked directly with the athlete.

On Friday, shirt 19 had a technical training session with whom he was not related or was suspended from the game against Flamengo. On Saturday, the day of the game, the Argentine participated in a new activity with those absent from the match for the 21st round of the Brasileirão. Ceni took a closer look at Saturday’s work.

The player’s name was published in the CBF’s BID (Daily Informative Bulletin) on Friday, the day of the presentation. However, without rhythm, he was out of the match. Rogério Ceni’s coaching staff preaches patience with the newest attacking athlete in the squad.

– He had been training at home for 30 days, so I talked to him. It’s a big difference to train at home and without the technical resources and common motivations of everyday life. I was working on the game on Friday, I couldn’t pay attention, but the helpers worked with him. On Saturday, I watched part of the movement with the unrelated – commented Rogério Ceni.

– On Monday, I will start observing. If you have physical conditions, you will undoubtedly be related. If we pass and win the spot in the South American semifinal, you can also be registered. If he meets the conditions, of course he will be with us against Bragantino – he added.

Bustos’ evaluation begins with an open field training session this Monday, the day of the São Paulo squad’s re-presentation after Saturday’s defeat against Flamengo.

The team, before thinking about Bragantino and the possible debut of Bustos, decides the spot in the South American semifinal against Ceará. On Wednesday, at 19:15 (Brasília time), the team plays for a draw to advance in the stage.

