Caetano Veloso celebrates 80th birthday live with Maria Bethânia, Iza and children

Singer Caetano Veloso turned 80 this Sunday (7). He will celebrate his birthday in a special way, participating in a live musical today with his sons Moreno, Zeca and Tom, in addition to his sister Maria Bethânia. The live was requested by the musician himself who wanted to celebrate his birthday by singing alongside his family.

The special “Caetano 80 anos” will be broadcast by Globoplay and Multishow, starting at 8:25 pm this Sunday. A snippet will also be shown on “Fantastic”. Among the songs that will be part of the repertoire, “O sopro do fole”, “Irene” and “Milagres do povo” were confirmed by the singer. Before the presentation, Caetano took stock of his career in an interview released by Globoplay.

Caetano commented on how the last preparations for the live are going: “We’re rehearsing at home, but we’re going to a big stage. We have and we don’t have the right to miss chords, verses, notes”. He also commented on the artistic life he has lived over the decades: “I would say it was, for me, both coherent and surprising. From a young age I knew I was going to be an artist, but not a musician,” he said.

In 2020, the singer did the first live during the pandemic also on Globoplay and alongside his children Tom, Moreno and Zeca Veloso, who were together on the tour of the album “Ofertório”. The broadcast took place directly from the family’s home in Rio de Janeiro. With a career that spans five decades, Caetano built a musical work marked by reinterpretation and renewal and widely considered to have great intellectual and poetic value.